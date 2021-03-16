Lucifer star to work on the Hero project

Amy Garcia – Lucifer – who played Ella Lopez in the Netflix series has several comic book credits in her application, Glo Versus the Babyface and Dungeons & Dragons: The World Backbone for ITW Publishing, A.J. Mendes (former WWE star AJ Lee).

Garcia is now working on a new comic book project starring a “great superheroine” – a superhero may already be in his personal collection, no less.

Continuing after the ad Unable to load ad

During a live question and answer session on stage, Garcia said: “I write a lot.

“I’m writing Dungeons & Dragons. You can find ‘Garcia and Mendes’. I’m writing with my co – author. I’m writing a comic book called GLOW, which makes me very excited.”

“I’m writing, I do not know if this is a spoiler warning, but I may or may not write a joke about a great superhero. What?”

“It simply came to our notice then. The next comic I write will be a big superhero. I can’t wait. So, I wrote a lot. ”

Garcia also pointed out that for this mysterious project, he created a new character that pays homage to all de Lucifer.

“So, you remember this picture of Ella with the mirror. In my next comics, I created a character in Latin and wore these glasses because so many of the fans wear glasses and they are so beautiful, ”he explained.

“So when it comes out, you’ll see it. This is my tribute to Lucifer fans. Because she has big glasses. That would be my little particular. So, I want to know what the fans will find out. I think it will be released in July. ”

This may be completely coincidental, but the day before the Q&A session, D.C. Comics Wonder Woman: Black & Gold has announced a new ontology series, the first of which is set to launch in the United States in June.

This is notable because Garcia retweeted a DC post about the ad.

Either way, fans will have to wait for official confirmation about their new project.

Garcia starred as Ella in Lucifer from the second season of the series, which first aired on Fox.

After its initial cancellation after the third season, the occult crime drama jumped to Netflix in the fourth season and beyond. The first half of the fifth season debuted on Netflix in August 2020, although the second half does not currently have a release date.

After the fifth season, Lucifer will return to his sixth and final season. In addition to the remaining Lucifer episodes, Garcia Hulu’s next adult animated series, Marvel Modok, is set to open in May.

Lucifer stars Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar and Lauren as German Dead. Chloe Decker, amenatically D.P. Woodside, Rachel Harris as Dr. Linda Martin, Kevin Alejandro as Ted. Amy Garcia as Don Espinosa, Leslie-on Brand, Masekin Smith and Amy Lopez.

The first half of the fifth season is already being streamed on Netflix.