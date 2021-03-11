Home Top News Lucy Alves and Renato Góes to star in “Sofrência” series, on Netflix – Noticiasdetv.com

Lucy Alves (“Amor de Mãe”) and Renato Góes (“Earth Orphans”) will star in a new series, “Sofrência” (by Anna Muylaert), produced by production company Coração da Selva for the video platform in streaming Netflix, under the artistic direction of Ana Luiza Azevedo, Gisele Barroc and Joana Mariani.

Under the guidance of João Falcão, the production in question is about a pair of famous singers sertanejos, who live traveling with their group all over Brazil. Recordings were suspended until the end of the coronavirus pandemic, due to positive cases from the “Maldives” and “Summer Season” teams.

“Summer Season”: The hottest season of the year has already started on Netflix and the focus this time is the Hotel Maresia, on an island paradise. This is where the intrepid Catarina (Giovanna Lancellotti), the insightful and irreverent Yasmin (Gabz), the dreamer Diego (Jorge López) and the veteran of the staff, Miguel (André Luiz Frambach), meet as they face off against each other. a summer of work at the seaside resort of Lux. And it’s not all just work. Summer Season, a new Netflix original series produced in Brazil, also deals with topics such as personal growth, social abyss, new experiences, among others. In this exuberant place, young collaborators will make discoveries about the world and about themselves. And if they were unknown before, they will soon become a real family. Clearly, those who pass by the Hotel Maresia do not leave the same way they entered.

“Maldives”: How Far Can People Go to Protect Their Secrets? How many stories hide unsuspected neighbors in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro? The new Brazilian-produced Netflix drama series follows the lives of the people of Condomínio Maldivas, which gives the work its name, and is shrouded in mystery and intrigue, but also plenty of debauchery and sour humor. The plot begins when the goiana Liz (Bruna Marquezine) moves to Rio with the aim of meeting her mother, who dies in a mysterious fire. Trying to find answers to her mother’s sudden death, she will have to hide from investigator Denilson (Romani) and infiltrate a universe full of special characters. Among them are Milene (Manu Gavassi), the queen of Maldives, with a seemingly perfect life with her husband, plastic surgeon Victor Hugo (Klebber Toledo); and Rayssa (Sheron Menezzes), a former Axis singer turned successful businesswoman married to her band’s former singer Cauã (Samuel Melo). Kat (Carol Castro) is a mother whose husband, Gustavo (Guilherme Winter), is under house arrest. Also in the plot are Verônica (Natalia Klein), a foreigner who does not agree with the women of the Maldives and Miguel (Danilo Mesquita), Liz’s compatriot.

