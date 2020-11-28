Lunar eclipse coming Sunday night, though hard to see

The celestial bodies are coming together for an event this weekend, and the clouds of Portland may be blocking it from view.

A penumbral lunar eclipse will occur on Monday night, Monday morning, November 29 to 30 According to NASA, Gradually darkening the face of the moon for more than four hours. This will be the second lunar eclipse in Oregon this year, following an earlier Penumbral eclipse in July.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth’s shadow falls over the Moon, and only occurs on a full moon when the Sun, Earth and Moon all come together. Because only the lightest outer shadow of the Earth (called the penumbra) obscures the Moon, a penumbral eclipse is more subtle than a total or partial eclipse.

During a penumbral lunar eclipse, the moon gradually grows slightly darker until the maximum eclipse, after which it gradually glows again. Unlike during a total or partial eclipse, the face of the moon is not completely dark, and some people may not notice a difference.

The eclipse is expected to begin at 11:32 pm on Sunday, reach a maximum eclipse at 1:42 am on Saturday and end at 3:53 am timeanddate.com.

Whether or not we can actually see it in the Portland area depends on the cloud cover. The daytime sky should be clear on Sunday, with clouds expected to roll in overnight, the National Weather Service said There is a forecast.

Two more lunar eclipses will be visible in the Pacific Northwest over the next two years. A total lunar eclipse is about to take place May 26, 2021, Early morning, and a partial lunar eclipse November 18 to 19, 2021 All know in the United States.

Jim Todd, OMSI’s director of space science education, said a solar eclipse always occurs two weeks before or after a lunar eclipse, but this time most parts of the world will miss it: the next total solar eclipse will be on December 14 in Chile and Argentina. Only visible from certain areas. A partial solar eclipse can be seen in parts of South America, southwest Africa and Antarctica.

The Pacific Northwest will not see another eclipse until the annual solar eclipse October 14, 2023 And total solar eclipse April 8, 2024.

