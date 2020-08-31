Lystrosaurus: Proof implies an animal that roamed with the dinosaurs went into a hibernation-like point out to survive

The Lystrosaurus is a mammal-like animal from the early Triassic period of time that roamed modern working day areas such as India, South Africa and Antarctica about 250 million many years back. It has tusks like an elephant and a beak comparable to a turtle, and it was approximately the measurement of a pig.

Experts at the College of Washington made use of fossils of the animal’s tusks to examination for pressure variations in between the species dwelling in polar climates and warmer ones, these kinds of as in Africa. The tusks are vital since they can evaluate periods of time in the animal’s life, related to rings on a tree.

They identified prolonged anxiety consistent with animals that practical experience torpor, or prolonged relaxation this sort of as hibernation, and it is the oldest occasion of torpor acknowledged in fossil data.

“These preliminary findings reveal that entering into a hibernation-like condition is not a fairly new style of adaptation. It is an historic a person,” direct creator Megan Whitney, a doctoral scholar in biology at the University of Washington, claimed in a news launch.