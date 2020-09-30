Mac Davis, national legend and Elvis composer, died at age 78

Celebrity Mac Davis, who released Elvis Presley’s hit songs such as’In The Ghetto’,’A Little Less Conversation’,’Memories’,’Do n’t Cry, Daddy’, died at 78 on Tuesday.

Davis’ manager confirmed the news, adding that the singer was “critically ill” after undergoing heart surgery in Nashville, according to an announcement by the Country Music Association.

Davis from Lubbock, Texas, who wrote several songs for King in the late ’60s and ’70s, topped the charts for his name in 1972 with’Baby Don’t Get Hooked on Me’. Stopping and smelling the rose” 2 years later. In the 1980s, he released other hits, “It’s Hard to Be Humble” and “I Didn’t Make Love (Until I Made It With You)”. It took the last tenth place in his career.

In 1974, he won the Country Music Academy Entertainer of the Year award and began performing hosted by NBC’s “Mac Davis Show.” Even after two seasons, Davis became the mainstay of the network, appearing on Christmas specials almost every year until 1983.

During that time, he made his debut with a silver screen next to Nick Nolte in the comedy “North Dallas Forty”, and his later films had a more modest success. Decades later, he became a recurring character in “The 70’s Show”, “The King of the Hill” and “Eight Simple Rules.” It recently appeared on Netflix last year in Dolly Parton’s “Heartstrings”.

Celebrity fans praised their beloved showman on social media.

Kenny Chesney dubbed Davis “the little town boy who had the greatest fame and remained a good man and family man.”

In a statement, he said, “It was fun, hilarious, and made a family around the Mac. It never stopped writing great songs, making music and inspiring people around me.”

Davis finally entered the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2006, but it’s not over yet. In an unexpected collaboration, he teamed up with Swedish late DJ Avicii in 2013 to write the pop hit “Addicted to You.”