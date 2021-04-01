Macau urges US not to interfere in the territory’s affairs

“In the section on Macau, the report intentionally reverses the facts, ignores the reality, and is full of biased comments and political prejudices. For this reason, the Macao SAR (Macao Special Administrative Region) expresses its strongest rejection and opposition», Underlines the press release published Wednesday evening.

“The United States of America has serious human rights problems and we do not recognize the right to make irresponsible comments and make baseless accusations. We urge the United States to let go of the Cold War mentality and ideological prejudices and to stop interfering in Macau’s affairs. And in China’s internal affairs, ”can be read in the same note.

The United States has indicated that one of the main human rights issues in Macau in 2020 is interference with peaceful assembly and freedom of expression, such as the ban on a vigil on Tiananmen and the ‘cancellation of an exhibition.

In the US State Department’s annual human rights report, it is pointed out that in Macau, the law provides for freedom of peaceful assembly and association, but that the authorities have limited these same rights to freedom of association. population.

The United States recalled the ban, for the first time in 30 years, of the vigil in memory of the Tiananmen massacre.

In the same report, the United States denounces that “the government (of Macao) sometimes restricted” throughout 2020 the freedom of expression, including for the press.

The document also recalls the strengthening of video surveillance and cybersecurity, as well as the strengthening of laws in Macau to ensure the proper use and protection of the Chinese flag, emblem and anthem (providing for a penalty of up to ‘to three years in prison for those who intentionally publish and scandalize the symbols and representations of the country).

Protest for press freedom against Macao Broadcasting



An association will organize a demonstration next Sunday in favor of press freedom, in front of the headquarters of the Teledifusão de Macau (TDM), following a directive which imposes a patriotic editorial line on Portuguese journalists. “We have already informed the police and there have been no objections to dateSaid the youngest member of the territory, Sulu Sou, who is also vice-president of the Association Novo Macau, the association which organizes the demonstration. “Freedom of the press is a fundamental right protected by law, an important vector of freedom of expression and a valuable asset of Macau“, read in a press release published by the association.

