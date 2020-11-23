The annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade will take place in 2020, but it will continue (and Spikes quickly) Covit 19 International Distribution. The good news is, for the 20th year in a row, Picasso is going to be there. And up to Picasso Something.

On Thursday, November 26, the giant Picasso balloon will once again float on the skyscrapers of Manhattan. That elevated Pokemon “will be complemented by a group of Picasso dancers [that] Pokemon said in a news release on Monday.

Also, the Pokemon company said, “Pokemon fans will want to find out why they are making a special appearance this year.” It’s an exciting or threatening threat, but it’s worth it. Will Picasso announce the first details? Detective Pikachu Continuation? Will Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade be included? Pokemon Co. A special dress? Will Picasso release a harmful gas in New York City to hypnotize the people of the city in an attempt to conquer the world? Only the Pokemon Company knows!

On Thursday viewers will discover what a surprise Picachu is, as Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade airs on NBC and Telemundo, all time zones from 9am to 12pm.

For viewers wondering how Macy and NBC will handle this year’s Thanksgiving parade, The official website explains The festivals do not traditionally feature a 2.5-mile march through Manhattan, and more importantly, the parade does not include crowded streets. “Instead in several days it will lead to a live Thanksgiving Day broadcast as a TV-only event, which will have the breadth of Macy’s signature elements,” Macy says. But you can still expect “giant character balloons, animated floats, incredible street performances, musical performances” and the appearance of Santa Claus aired from 34th Street in New York.