Madrid locks up again as European leaders sound an alarm over the Covid-19 surge.

Spain’s Health Minister Salvador Illa said at a press conference Wednesday that “Madrid’s health is special because it is Spain’s health,” and “it’s complex,” and “we are worried.”

This limit applies to municipalities with more than 500 cases per 100,000 people in the past 14 days, and the number of positive cases exceeds 10% of all diagnostic tests or accounts for more than 35% of ICU beds occupied by Covid-19 patients.

Madrid reported 1,586 new infections on Wednesday, which is 40% of the nation’s increase. Local governments opposed the action, arguing that the outbreak was under control.

Extensive incarceration reflects strict new measures being introduced in many countries on the continent as the Second Wave occupied Europe.

Professor Gail Carson, vice president of the Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network, told CNN, “We must take seriously the recent Covid-19 surge in Europe and continue doing everything we can as part of the community to limit its spread. “I said.

“The virus creates a collective desire and needs a collective response. We know from the beginning of this year how quickly the virus can get out of control,” she said.

New restrictions in northern England

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced on Thursday that Liverpool, England, and several cities in northern England are banning indoor mixed furniture. The new measure also recommends banning travel, watching amateur sports, and home visits that are not mandatory except in exceptional circumstances.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday “a critical moment,” adding that he will not hesitate to take “more costly” action if evidence is needed.

There were 7,108 new cases in the UK on Wednesday after a record gain on Tuesday. Hancock has warned that the virus “continues spreading” as the R (breeding) number remains above 1, but the action to increase “early signs” has had a positive impact, he told Congress.

According to an interim report from the UK’s largest community Covid-19 testing program, more than 1 in 200 people in the UK have coronavirus, which is 0.55% of the population compared to 0.13% active cases in previous tests. While the number of cases increased by a factor of 7 for those over 65 years old, younger people continued to have the highest infection rate, and it was estimated that 1 in 100 people had the coronavirus.

“The latest findings show early evidence that the growth of new cases may have slowed, suggesting that efforts to control infections are working, but the prevalence of infections is the highest we have ever recorded,” said Professor Paul Elliott, Director, Professor Paul Elliott. Said. Imperial College London’s Real-time Assessment of Community Transmission (REACT) program.

The prevalence rate increased across the United States, with the Northwest being the highest at 0.86%, and in London a fivefold increase from 0.10% to 0.49%. It was again found that blacks and Asians were twice as likely to be infected as whites.

“The situation is clearly going the wrong way,” said Patrick Vallance, senior scientific adviser, warning that the case is showing “fast growth” in parts of the United States on Wednesday. “The number of people entering the intensive care unit has increased significantly,” said Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty.

Merkel:’We must be rational’

Coronavirus cases in Germany rose the second time since April, from 2,503 on Thursday to 291,722.. German Chancellor Angela Merkel appealed on Wednesday to citizens to “obey the rules” as the winter begins. “I’m sure. Life as we know it will come back, but now we have to be rational.”

Merkel recently announced a series of new measures to stop the U.S. infection surge on Tuesday. Meetings in public spaces, she said, would be limited to 50 or fewer in areas with many cases.

“I know more difficult times are coming,” Merkel said at a press conference. In the fall and winter, customers of bars and restaurants providing false contact data are fined at least 50 euros. tracing.

Merkel also warned that if no action is taken, Germany could see up to 19,200 new cases per day in winter. “This emphasizes the urgency of action,” Merkel said.

The number of cases in the Netherlands with 3,025 infection cases reported is also increasing rapidly. On Wednesday the government U-turn mask -Now must be worn in all public indoor spaces such as shops, museums and gas stations. The government previously said I didn’t need a mask If other actions have been taken.

The Dutch government announced on Tuesday that it would introduce more stringent measures after the reported infection rate doubled the level seen in the first wave of spring. This includes working from home as much as possible, bars and restaurants that close at 10pm, and meetings are limited to 4 people.

The head of local health authorities in Paris, France, said Wednesday that hospital data were not positive.

Aurelien Rousseau told France Inter radio that 34% of intensive care units are occupied by Covid-19 patients in the area. He added that the incidence rate for those aged 20 to 30 is very high, with 450 cases occurring per 100,000 people. Rousseau said the incidence rate of people over the age of 65 is over 100 per 100,000 people.

As the numbers deteriorate, the government could decide to classify Paris as a “highest warning” zone, such as Marseille and Guadeloupe’s overseas departments. This means bars and restaurants will be forced to close.

The European Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that high case levels (at least 60 people per 100,000 people) or a continuous increase in the 14-day COVID-19 case notification rate were observed in 20 countries in the European Union and in the UK. “Related” in many countries.