Making iPhone Home Screen’Aesthetic AF’: How to Change App Icon in iOS 14

Angela Lang / CNET



Iphone ( ) The home screen is First iPhone, The app icons are all the same size and perfectly aligned in rows. It has finally changed. New iOS 14 updateYou can customize the look of the app, give it a completely different name, and change its size and color.

Customizing the iPhone screen Become a sudden trendIt’s a big change for iPhone users who can just experiment with their home screen in a new way, without rooting their device or running skins and launchers. Read on for two ways to customize your iPhone screen with the help of the widget app.

Read more: iOS 14 and above: why it has become an aesthetic home screen

How to change the way apps look on iPhone

Screenshot from Katie Conner/CNET



With the new iOS 14 update, you can finally customize the app to your liking. Here’s how:

One. Open the shortcut app on your iPhone (already preinstalled).

2. Tap the plus icon in the top right.

three. Choose Add action.

4. In the search bar Open the app And Open the app App.

5. tap Choose Select the app you want to customize. For example, Facebook, Spotify or Messages app.

6. Tap the three dots in the top right corner. Name the shortcut here Add to home screen.

7. Change the shortcut name to whatever you want where it says Home Screen Name and Icon.

8. Next, go to the Safari app and find the new icon image. You can search for things like Facebook icon aesthetics. When you find an image you like, save it to your photo.

9. Go back to the shortcut app and tap the current icon. Choose Photo selection Tap on the image you just saved. You can enlarge or reduce the image. tap Choose.

10. tap add.

You have now customized the app on your phone. The original app remains on your phone, but you can save it to a folder.

Change the look of the iPhone home screen

You no longer need to see the app row on your iPhone. Here’s how to change the home screen view using the app.

One. Download Widget Smith App on the iPhone.

2. Choose the size of the widget you want to customize in your app. Options are small, medium and large.

three. Tap the widget to customize it. You can change the font and color. tap Save When finished.

4. Go to the home screen and press and hold the app. tap Edit home screen.

5. Tap the plus icon in the top left corner and search for Widgetsmith. Tap the icon.

6. Choose the widget size you want to add to your home screen Add widget.

7. You can change the widget by tapping and selecting an app. Edit widget. That’s it! You now have icons of different sizes for your customized look on your home screen.

You can only customize the current weather (premium subscription), calendar, world time, reminders, health, astronomy, tide (premium subscription), and photos apps.

Want to know more about the new iOS 14 update? check out How to customize the smart stack (New widget for iPhone) and Everything changed on the iPhone home screen and how to use it. Also look at these Hidden iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 features.