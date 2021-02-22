Making your old phone an Untraceable Messaging Device

Sending out secret calls and texts aren’t just for the Villainous. A little privacy is everyone’s right. With few simple steps and an old or spare phone, you’ll be able to stay anonymous while calling or messaging someone.

We will be calling it a “Phantom Phone.” A device that will generate a fake phone number so that you can conduct your calls and send messages without worry about your real identity being leaked.

When we talk about something like this, you will probably think of the people who aren’t very nice, but it is also true that not everyone who has something important to say is willing to expose their identity.

Let’s get right into it and see what you will need to make this untraceable messaging device.

An old smartphone – The idea is to be untraceable, so do not use your everyday, regular phone. The disposability of an old device that’s doing nothing but acting as a phantom texting phone is essential here.

– The idea is to be untraceable, so do not use your everyday, regular phone. The disposability of an old device that’s doing nothing but acting as a phantom texting phone is essential here. Disposable phone number App – A application capable of providing you a disposable, private, and fake phone number so that your real one is hidden and untraceable.

A application capable of providing you a disposable, private, and fake phone number so that your real one is hidden and untraceable. VPN – A free virtual private network provider must add an extra layer of encryption on your text and calls as you will be using a Wi-Fi network. Are you thinking about getting a VPN? Check out VPNRanks for more information.

– A free virtual private network provider must add an extra layer of encryption on your text and calls as you will be using a Wi-Fi network. Are you thinking about getting a VPN? Check out VPNRanks for more information. Wi-Fi Network – Since the idea is to be untraceable, it would be wise never to use your Wi-Fi connection as it could lead directly to yourself. Our device’s preferred Wi-Fi connection would be public networks like the ones in Library or Coffee shops.

Disposable phone number applications

Now, you will need an excellent disposable phone number application. You need to find the one that can offer you a good quantity of phone numbers from different countries that you can use to hide your real contact details.

While there are many applications in the market, it is just a matter of your preference. We have listed down a few of them so you know where to start.

Hushed Sideline Burner Telos Line2

The applications that we have mentioned above offer free and paid subscription both. With the free subscriptions, you will get a pretty good idea of whether the application serves your purpose or not, so we recommend starting with it.

For installing the applications from Google Play Store or AppStore, we recommend that you register a completely new, dummy email address with your Google Play Store or App store so that you can install these applications without anyone knowing your identity.

You will need an email address to sign up with them, so we suggest creating a new dummy email account or using the same one you made for the Google Play Store or App Store earlier so that no one can trace back the account to you.

Virtual Private Network

The next thing you need is to get a VPN subscription. Free VPN would be ideal as with the premium VPN provider; you will have to use your payment details which will ultimately bring back everyone to you, so that is out of the equation.

With the free VPNs, keep in mind that you will be experiencing slow speed, fewer server connections, disconnection, and lack of support. So it is a good idea to keep a couple of free VPNs with you at a single time as a back-up in case one fails. However, there is a way to acquire a premium VPN subscription without leaving the breadcrumbs as a tail.

You can use crypto-currency payment methods like Coin-gate and Bitcoin to purchase the premium VPN subscriptions without leaving any trace of your existence online.

Now that you have both the main ingredients, you just have to follow the steps below to use your newly made Phantom Phone.

Install the VPN application from either Google Play Store or App Store.

Connect to the VPN server using the application. The closest server to your real location should give you good speeds compared to the server farthest from your location.

Once the VPN application is connected, head over to your disposable phone number application and start making the calls and text without worry about your real identity being exposed.

With the double protection of a VPN and disposable phone number application, you should be able to make calls and send text anonymously.

Limitation

With your phantom phone, you are difficult to trace, but you shouldn’t get over-confident. Different organizations possess multiple tools and techniques to help them track down people who are more advanced than you in hiding their footprints.

They can also request different services that may not reveal your messages or call data but may share your information related to your Internet Service Provider.

While the Phantom Phone may get you the ability to hide yourself and your communication from someone who is not technically competent, get something to a third party, or maybe just have some fun with your friends. Even so, you will not be able to outsmart someone who has more network security experience than you.

As they say – use your evil powers for good or use them wisely!