Male arrested on kidnapping cost at Lutz home of WWE star Sonya Deville

LUTZ — A South Carolina gentleman was arrested early Sunday for attempting to kidnap a Lutz property owner he experienced by no means achieved but stalked on social media for many years, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Business office said.

Investigators did not establish the victim, but the house in which the suspect was arrested is owned by Daria Berenato, 26, who performs for WWE below the title Sonya Deville and stars in the E! cable channel fact Television set collection Full Divas.

Phillip A. Thomas II, 24, began planning the abduction eight months ago, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas parked his car close to midnight at Idlewild Church off Dale Mabry Freeway and Van Dyke Highway in Lutz and walked to a dwelling on Pine Hammock Boulevard in the Promenade at Lake Park subdivision, the Sheriff’s Workplace stated in a information launch.

Thomas cut a hole in the patio display screen and remained on the patio 3 to 4 several hours though looking at and listening through the windows. At 2:43 a.m., after the property owner experienced gone to mattress, Thomas entered the house by means of a sliding glass door, activating the alarm.

The home-owner appeared out a window, noticed Thomas on the assets and fled with a visitor in a automobile. The house owner termed 911.

Thomas was still in the home when deputies arrived. He was carrying a knife, plastic zip ties, duct tape, mace and other items and told deputies he was setting up to take the home owner hostage.

Thomas, mentioned on a jail booking sheet as an Applebee’s crew member, has been charged with aggravated stalking, armed burglary of a dwelling, attempted armed kidnapping, and legal mischief. He was being held without having bail.

“Our deputies are unveiling the suspect’s disturbing obsession with this home owner who he had never ever met, but stalked on social media for many years,” Sheriff Chad Chronister mentioned in the information release. “It’s scary to believe of all the means this incident could have played out experienced the household alarm not long gone off and alerted the home-owner of an intruder.”

Everyone with information about the scenario was requested to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Workplace at (813) 247-8200.

On Twitter, an account in Thomas’s title, @Phillip80400010, contains mainly messages about Sonya Deville’s latest things to do, like retweets from her account Saturday about impending WWE functions.

He defended Deville to on line critics and wrote her encouraging messages on Twitter. On July 30, he responded to 1 of Deville’s tweets about her visual appeal at the GLAAD media awards, a nonprofit established by LGBTQ people today in the media. “I’m so proud of you Daria you’re a inspiration to me,” his tweet claimed.

But on Aug. 8, the author appeared distressed when he achieved out to a psychiatrist who had tweeted, “#BreakingNews: U R Perfect!”

“But what if other folks assume I’m not and I have no self assurance or self worth?” he responded.

“I’m inquiring for your tips simply because I require a next belief on a little something that could decide what comes about subsequent in my daily life.”