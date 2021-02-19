Home entertainment Malia Obama signs first employment contract (and this should come as no surprise) – Current

Feb 19, 2021 0 Comments
That family Obama After leaving the White House in 2016, a new professional path is seen in the world of art and entertainment. Then Barack Obama e Michael Obama, Signed contracts with companies such as Netflix and Spotify to create exclusive content, Malia Ann Get involved in the challenges of this field. The 22-year-old couple’s eldest daughter makes her screenwriting debut on the Amazon Prime video series.

Malia has been expressing her interest in television for a few years now and was a behind-the-scenes coach in filming in 2015.Women, Closely follows the work of the creator of the series Lena Dunham. This is your official introduction as a professional. Malia, who revealed to the media following eight years of her childhood as the daughter of the President of the United States, is ready for a job behind the camera.

According to The New York Times, Called the series Hive It is inspired by pop star Beyonc. Actor, producer and singer Donald Clover (also known as Childish Combino) is also featured on the show and Janine Neighbors. Clover, who signed an exclusive deal with Amazon Prime, has also announced a remake. Mr. Mrs. Smith With Phoebe Waller-Bridge, creator Flyback, Scheduled for release in 2022.

