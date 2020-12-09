Home Top News Malignancy – now available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

Malignancy – now available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

Dec 09, 2020 0 Comments
Malignancy - now available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

Bohemia Interactive is proud to announce that Weihor is now available for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The journey to bring this incredible shooter to console players is exciting, and the team can’t wait to meet all of the new outlaws heading to Norway.

Since the band announced the PlayStation version, many have asked about the cross-play for Weeker. Although it is not possible to cross play with other platforms, the team implements cross generation game. Regardless of whether you play on your PS4 or PS5, your progress and purchase will be consistent in both cases.

The PS4 version of Vigor offers the full, robust gaming experience found on other current consoles. As expected, the PS5 version uses console enhancements in a number of ways. Load times have been reduced thanks to the fast SST, and players can see Norway in all its glory in 4K for the power of the new generation of game consoles.

Features:

  • Shoot and loot at tense intersections
  • Build your shelter and essential equipment
  • Challenge others in different game modes
  • Play alone or fight together
READ  Suspect Kyle Rittenhouse says thanks to his supporters over the phone in his attorney's Twitter post.

You May Also Like

Airboats Max: All important details at a glance

Sonnen-Sturm.info - Weltraumwetter, Sonnenaktivität und Polarlicht

A strong solar storm hit the Earth on December 10, 2020

Apple's first over-the-ear headphones with ANC cost 600 euros

Apple’s first over-the-ear headphones with ANC cost 600 euros

The Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 + and S21 Ultra may be without power

WhatsApp: Hidden useful functionality - once you find it, you can't do without it

WhatsApp: Unique Useful Functionality – Once you discover this trick, you can’t do without it

Xbox Series X: Scholper experiences bad results after snapping 1,000 consoles

Xbox Series X: Scholper experiences bad results after snapping 1,000 consoles

About the Author: Mortimer Nelson

Unapologetic organizer. Student. Avid music specialist. Hipster-friendly internet buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *