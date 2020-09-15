Mall owner Simon Property Group is closing their store on Thanksgiving.

But this year’s biggest shopping mall and outlet center in the United States won’t be experiencing the Thanksgiving discount shopping craze.

Simon Real Estate Group Artillery Mall ownerOn Monday, the location is closed for Thanksgiving, but said it will open on Black Friday the next day.

“In these difficult times, we decided to leave our doors open on Thanksgiving and allow our employees to spend holidays with loved ones,” said David Simon, CEO of the company, in a statement.

This announcement marks a major shift in strategy for the biggest shopping weekend of the year. More stores open on Thanksgiving Cyber ​​Monday and promotions extending through December. Simon is the largest shopping mall operator in the United States.