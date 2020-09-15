Mall owner Simon Property Group is closing their store on Thanksgiving.

But this year’s biggest shopping mall and outlet center in the United States won’t be experiencing the Thanksgiving discount shopping craze.
“In these difficult times, we decided to leave our doors open on Thanksgiving and allow our employees to spend holidays with loved ones,” said David Simon, CEO of the company, in a statement.
Scott Rankin, president of KPMG US and national consumer and retail strategy leader, told CNN Business in July that “There will be no Black Friday at all because everything is going on.” “I can’t imagine a retailer buying stock to get stock for an event designed to bring hundreds of people to the store. There’s a lot of risk here.”
Simon’s decision may also reflect the fact that even before the pandemic, consumers increasingly chose to shop online for Thanksgiving and Black Friday merchandise instead of franticly jumping out of stores. Last year’s Thanksgiving online sales hit an all-time high of $4.2 billion.
