Malta, Denmark and the Netherlands receive more vaccines than other European countries – DNOTICIAS.PT

Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Bulgaria and Latvia are among the 27 members of the European Union (EU) that have called for a meeting soon on imbalances in vaccine supply, according to a letter released today.

On Friday, Austrian Federal Chancellor Conservative Sebastian Kurz accused some EU member states of negotiating behind-the-scenes “contracts” with labs, criticizing the random distribution of Covit-19 vaccines among countries in the region.

A senior EU official, who confirmed confirmation of the letter from the five countries, stressed that the 27th EU summit was scheduled for March 25 and 26 and was “the first item on the coordination agenda for the fight against the epidemic”. .

A meeting, which the chairman of the council, Charles Michael, wanted to arrange in person, added the same evidence.

President Kurs and his four colleagues sent the letter to Charles Michel and Ursula van der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

In the letter, the five countries state that “the supply of vaccines by pharmaceutical laboratories to various EU member states has not been carried out in a fair manner.”

The letter said that if the system continues, “create and increase major disparities between member states until the summer so that some of them can achieve group immunity in a few weeks, while others will be” left behind. ”

With this in mind, it has been requested that “a meeting be held soon between the leaders on this important issue”, see Five European Countries.

When Kurz spoke with several of his European colleagues on Friday, he found that many countries, such as Malta, Denmark or the Netherlands, were receiving more than others, such as Bulgaria or Croatia.

“If this continues, in the coming months, Malta will have three times more vaccines than Bulgaria (in terms of its population), while the Netherlands will have twice as many vaccines as Croatia 2,” Kurz told a news conference.

At current vaccine supply rates, there are countries like Malta or Denmark – where they can vaccinate their entire population in May, while other countries such as Bulgaria and Latvia cannot do so by the end of the summer.

The chancellor said Austria was getting the number of vaccines agreed upon among European leaders in June.

Despite the seriousness of the allegations, the Chancellor stressed that this was not a criticism of the EU, but a warning that what was agreed upon by European leaders in June would be carried out.