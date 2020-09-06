Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Griez

The coronavirus pandemic has made the transfer market uncertain, and here you can see when windows open and close, but here are rumors floating around in Europe’s Big League and beyond.

TOP STORY: In Griezmann’s future, major Premier League clubs are in’Red Alert’.

Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal are one of the clubs that monitor the future of the Barcelona Forward. Antoine Griezmann, Sunday mail report.

Lionell MessiFriday’s dramatic U-turnover ended his offer to leave the club this summer, and Barca was forced to look for alternatives to fund the team’s massive overhaul required after the first season without a trophy in 12 years.

Griezmann is one of the few players Barca chairman Josep Maria Bartomeu has said he will be unable to transfer this summer, but Messi’s decision to remain could change the situation at 29.

In 2017, sources told ESPN’s Rob Dawson that Griezmann was United’s top transfer goal when the French national team was still at Atletico Madrid, but remained in the Spanish capital despite the player himself appearing to be able to move.

According to a mail report, Barcelona added that a year ago if they wanted Griezmann to be excluded from their wage bills, they would have to suffer a significant loss from the fees of 120 million euros they invested.

11.54 BST: Newcastle United have bid 20 million pounds to sign England striker. Callum Wilson It was approved by Bournemouth, according to a British report.

both Sky sports and BBC Aston Villa reports that 28-year-old Wilson withdrew the £21m offer after it became clear that he prefers to move to St James’ Park.

Wilson scored 41 goals in 126 league appearances in five years in Bournemouth’s Premier League, which ended last season, and now wants to return to top flight to revive his English career.

Newcastle’s recruiting team has been very active over the past few days. Daily Telegraph Saturday, the former Bournemouth midfielder Ryan Fraser You’ll be getting medical care ahead of a free transfer with Steve Bruce’s team this weekend, and they’re signing a deal with the defender. Jamal Lewis Another relegation team, Norwich City, is receiving a fee of £13.5m.

11.07 BST: Liverpool in Barcelona Georginio Wijnaldum You can sign for a fee of £15m (€16.8m). Sun mirror report.

Wijnaldum, 29, is tied to the interest of former Dutch national team coach Ronaldo Koeman, who is currently in charge of Barca.

Midfielder with a year left on Liverpool’s contract is not the only player to move to Barcelona this summer-Lyon Forward Memphis Depay It is also a target.

ESPN FC's Gab Marcotti explains what Barcelona must do first to sign in for the summer.

10.20 BST: Wales manager Ryan Giggs is Chelsea defender Ethan Am Fadu You may have to move around to get regular play time.

The versatile defender, turning 20 at the end of this month, was impressed with both Stamford Bridge and last season’s RB Leipzig loan terms, but was unable to secure regular first-team positions at both clubs.

And as veteran Thiago Silva arrives at Chelsea for a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain, Giggs believes Am Fadou will make a big decision this summer.

“Thiago is a high-quality center harp and you can only learn from him.” Giggs said Ahead of Sunday’s UEFA Nations League match against Bulgaria in Cardiff (Watch live on ESPN3 at 9am in the US).

“I want all players to play regularly, but sometimes they don’t. It’s about balancing whether they are in the top club and surrounded by top players and improving every day, but ultimately you need a few minutes on the pitch. It’s Ethan’s decision, I’ve talked a lot about him.

“Last year I guess it was a little different because he was injured. In the match he played against Tottenham in the Champions League, he could see an outstanding figure. Nothing surprises him, he’s an excellent player, and he needs to stay healthy. now.”

09.38 BST: Luis Suarez and Arturo Vidal A source, trained separately from his Barcelona teammates on Saturday, told ESPN’s Moises Llorens as the two fighters were preparing to leave the club.

Sources told ESPN’s Andrew Cesare Richardson on Friday that 33-year-old Suarez has agreed to join Juventus, and 33-year-old Vidal is in talks with Inter Milan.

New Barca coach Ronald Koeman decided that instead of joining the rest of the squad, he should train individually with his fitness coach.

Having placed third on Barca’s All-Time Goals Charts since joining in 2014, Suarez is expected to move to Turin for a nominal fee.

Sources told ESPN that Vidal was originally expected to stay at Camp Nou, but he changed his mind after Bayern Munich lost to the 8-2 Champions League 8-2. He will now return to Serie A with a connection to Juventus’ former coach Antonio Conte.

The FC boys rate Luis Suarez likely to join Juve and how he will improve his relationship with Giorgio Chiellini.

09.00 BST: Wolves smashed club record transfer fees to sign a Portuguese youth. Fabio Silva The Premier League club in Porto said on Saturday.

Wolves did not disclose the fees paid to the 18-year-old striker with a five-year contract, but said it was a club record. According to media reports, the fee was around £35 million.

Silva was a member of Porto and Benfica’s youth system and made his first team debut at his hometown club Porto on August 17, 2019.

The forward scored 1 goal in 12 Portuguese League appearances in Porto and spent time with Team B in the second division last season.

Wolves’ previous record contract was Mexican forward Raul Jimenez, who joined Benfica’s West Midlands Club for £30 million in 2019.

PAPER TALK (by Nick Judd): Juve considers Morata if he doesn’t have Suarez.

Other options are being planned if Italian champion Juventus is signed. Luis Suarez Falling in barcelona And AS is They are considering Atletico Madrid striker. Alvaro Morata.

Juve is eager to add another attack option to his squad and has a close relationship with Suarez and AS Roma stars. Edin Dzeko. The club has signed a contract with Suarez, but the player has not yet signed a contract for a retirement package with Barcelona or has not resolved passport issues. It can take up to a month to finish.

Similarly, Juve is believed to have reached an agreement with Dzeko, but Rome does not let him leave until they have finished signing. Arcadius Millic In Naples.

This is why AS has linked the Turin-based club with Morata, and suggests that the club has written a technical paper for the Atletico Forward.

Morata spent two seasons at Juve between 2014 and 2016 and the club Federico Bernardsky, Aaron Ramsey or Douglas Costa Sweet deal.

Mourinho considers Hughes’ shocking movement

Daily mirror Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is linking the surprise moves of Watford midfielder. Will Hughes.

Mourinho tries to rebuild his team, but while doing so, he has to balance his books. Spurs manager has already signed Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg In Southampton Matthew Doherty Wolverhampton Wanderers Joe Hart That’s why Hughes appeals for £13 million.

Mourinho believes Hughes will increase the team’s own quota while offering a variety of options in a variety of roles throughout the midfielder.

Hughes was impressed with Watford in the Premier League after joining the club in Derby County in 2017.

Mourinho is ready for players to leave as follows: Juan Pois, Serge Aurier, Danny Rose and Let’s go to Paul, you To recruit squad players like Hughes.

United hands trial to young Khadra

Manchester United handed the trial to a young man from former Borussia Dortmund. Reda card la, According to the daily mail.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave a 19-year-old player the opportunity to prove himself by allowing him to play in the club’s U23. If successful, you can advance to the first team of the Reds next season.

Khadra was scheduled to play in a friendly against Doncaster earlier this week, but had to watch in the sideline after his international clearance failed.

Khadra plays on the right, but can also play on the left or as an offensive midfielder.

Khadra was released by Dortmund earlier this summer after winning the U17 Bundesliga West and U19 Bundesliga West.

Tap in

-Hot after signing with the Portuguese Wonder Kid Fabio Silva, The wolf tries to catch the Barcelona defender Jean Claire Todivo. Todibo was impressed while on loan at Schalke 04 last season, but I believe in sports The wolf is permanently in pole position to sign the center back. Wolves still have money to spend after Doherty trades with Tottenham, but they cherish the players for the €17-20m or less that Barcelona requires.

-Leicester City to transfer West Ham United James Takowski, According to the Daily Star. Tarkowski had two years of contract with Burnley left and Clarets refused a £25 million bid from Hammers. And now Leicester is hoping that with an offer of £30 million, Fox will be able to take central defenders to Walkers Stadium. Burnley hopes to get £50m for the defender, or hopes the price tag will be enough to put off both suitors.