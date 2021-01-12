Manatee, a marine mammal considered a protected species, was discovered in the United States last Sunday in Florida under the name “Trump” written on its back. Many wildlife conservation organizations are asking to determine who is responsible.

The last days of Donald Trump’s presidency were very tense. There have been several more incidents of Republicans leaving the White House following an accusation of capitalist invasion and Democrats by supporters of the US president leaving last Wednesday. Last Sunday, a woman found a manatee in the Homo sapiens River in Florida with the name “Trump” engraved on her body. The animal is close to the surface, so the female was able to make a short video from the boat and see the mark on the mammal’s back.

According to the American press, this mark was made by algae growing on the skin of the animals, and according to the American Fish and Wildlife Service, the manatee was not seriously injured. Still, the company wants to know who caused the injury to the animal, so the investigation is open. The Center for Biological Diversity, a non-profit organization based in Arizona, advocates for species conservation, saying it will offer a reward of more than 4 4,000 to anyone with information about the case.

Manadi is currently protected by US threatened biological law, which means that an animal attack can result in a fine of up to 40,000 euros or up to a year in prison. There are about 6300 mammals of this species in the state of Florida. However, the animal is at risk of extinction due to habitat loss, algae proliferation and accidents with boats.