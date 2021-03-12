Manchester United legend Old demands Old Dio Dolot returns to Old Trafford

He hung up his boots in 2012/13, scoring 21 games and one goal in farewell. He has only represented one club in his long and award-winning football career. For all these reasons, Paul Scholes is a living legend in the history of Manchester United and an official voice in the club today.

Manchester United and A.C. With a 1-1 draw between Milan on Thursday in the Europa League round 16, Paul Scholes paid tribute to young Portuguese international Diego Talot. Old Trafford, end of season.

Remember, this season Talot was credited with “Rosaneri” by the Red Demons, and his performance today, when he returned to the United podium, this time convinced Paul Sholes, the opponent. The player, who trained at FC Porto, worked 90 minutes on the pitch, playing to the left of Milan.

“Diego Dolot played on a right-hand side and out of the regular position, but his left foot crosses also came out brilliantly. Defensively he did everything he had to do,” said the former United midfielder and current Salford City coach.

In the 21-year-old’s future, Paul Scholes was equally determined. “Leaving Milan is often the right way to play. It will do you good, but I hope you return to Manchester United at the end of the season. I hope this is what will happen,” he told the channel. Game “BT Sports”.

Scholes argue that Talot did everything well ahead of the season to challenge Aaron van-Pisa, the current owner of Manchester United’s right back, who was replaced in the 74th minute of this Europa League match.

At the end of the challenge at Old Trafford, the former English international praised Talot’s speech against the team that owed Milan.

“It was a mixture of emotions, I miss this club, I have great memories of living here, but today I was on the other side of the block, defending the Milan logo,” Dalot explained, and then assumed he was still there. There is a lot to do. “Best” and it works “every day”.

It will be recalled for a long time that Milan wanted to protect Deloitte permanently. It remains to be seen whether he will have the financial arguments to persuade Manchester United to release him.