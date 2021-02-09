Home science Mankind will be published in the Brazilian Portuguese language

Mankind will be published in the Brazilian Portuguese language

Feb 09, 2021 0 Comments
Humankind

Mankind

Mankind, A new method based historical strategy game Broadcast Studios Yes Sega, Will be published with full support for the Brazilian Portuguese language, including the interface and subtitles. In order to further attract Brazilian soldiers interested in rewriting human history, this evidence will be available from the first day of its introduction.

In Mankind, Warriors combine 60 different cultures to create a unique civilization that dates from the Stone Age to the present. Each culture contributes differently to the game, leading to almost infinite combinations.

In addition, players must make impact-making decisions, master scientific discoveries and tactical battles Mankind.

With so many possibilities, not to mention the historical and cultural content Mankind, The availability of the game in Portuguese language will allow all Brazilians to enjoy this experience without any restrictions.

“We know that Brazilians are interested in electronic games, and among them, there is a solid base of strategic title enthusiasts. For this reason, Brazil is a very important part of us, so we work hard to provide reliable translation into the local Portuguese language. We hope the Brazilians will enjoy it. Mankind Make the most of the unique features that the game has to offer, ”says Romain de Wabert, Creative Director.

Mankind Available in advance order now: HUMANKIND போது Digital Deluxe Edition when purchased in advance Steam, Epic Sports Shop Or in Official website With the game, you get 15% discount and exclusive bonus content.

Check:

Exclusive Pre-Order Bonus Content:

  • Boud Tika Avatar Gallery;
  • Decoration for the player’s profile and set of symbols.
  • The digital deluxe version includes the following:
  • HUMANKIND digital version;
  • HUMANKIND Digital Soundtrack (.mp3)
  • Technology and Unit Tree Poster (.pdf)
  • Notre Dame-Humankindண்ட் Gallery and many more!
READ  SpaceX-NASA mission: dock with four astronauts with the International Space Station

Mankind Released on April 22, 2021 for PC, Mac OS and Google Play.

You May Also Like

Dictoc plans to launch e-commerce service in the United States - Observer

Dictoc plans to launch e-commerce service in the United States – Observer

Researchers map the "freeways" of the solar system

Researchers map the “freeways” of the solar system

Nvidia was forced to clarify the confusion of the new RTX30

Possible Black Shark 4 Pro Listed on Google Play Console with 12 Play RAM

Possible Black Shark 4 Pro Listed on Google Play Console with 12 Play RAM

Boca Network executives announce support for Lucas

Boca Network executives announce support for Lucas

Tired of not having a Face ID? Apple has (finally) the solution

About the Author: Max Grant

Devoted web lover. Food expert. Hardcore twitter maven. Thinker. Freelance organizer. Social media enthusiast. Creator. Beer buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *