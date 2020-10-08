Mao scroll stolen from a Hong Kong robber

Hong Kong — While the owner was in mainland China, thieves stole $655 million as artifacts from Hong Kong apartments. Then they left by taxi.
Among the stolen items are 24,000 vintage stamps, 10 bronze coins, and 7 calligraphy scrolls, which the owner Fu Chunxiao said was written by Mao Zedong.
Most of the stolen items are still gone, but the 3-yard scroll was delivered to the buyer before being recovered by the police. It wasn’t in its original state.
Police chief Ho Chun-dong told reporters, “The calligraphy is too long and difficult to show to the viewers, so I cut it into two.” “We must continue to investigate whether he knows the authenticity and value of calligraphy.”
On the day of the robbery in September, police said the incident was stopped when a taxi driver carrying a man delivered information. On Thursday, police prosecuted a 44-year-old suspect, who was confirmed only right, as a robber. He was arrested in Hong Kong along with another man identified as 47-year-old Tan, accused of concealing the “criminals”.
The 49-year-old buyer, identified only as Lynn, was arrested last month after the robbery. He was accused of dealing with stolen items. Local media said he had paid $65 for the retrieved scroll.
Mr. Fu, the collector, South China Morning Post Newspaper that he was devastated by robbery and damage to the scroll. It was said to be the most valuable item stolen. According to the police, Mr. Fu recorded a total loss of $654 million.
Regarding the scroll, he said, “It hurts to see it torn in two pieces.” “It will certainly affect its value, but the impact has not yet been confirmed.”
A police spokesman said over the phone that the authorities had not independently determined the value of the scroll. The auction house dealing with Chinese art did not immediately respond to emails asking for comment.
According to local news reports, Mr. Fu, originally from Sichuan Province, could not be contacted immediately. He is known as an item collector of the Mao Zedong era. In 2018, Mr. Fu held an exhibition in Hong Kong with 200 stamps bearing Mao Zedong’s face. (Mao, the founding father of the People’s Republic of China, ruled as chairman of the Communist Party from 1949 until his death in 1976.)
Authorities are still looking for two other suspects. The three men arrested so far were originally from mainland China, police said.
The recent increase in intensity in Hong Kong has increased from 786 in 2019 to 1,156 in the first half of 2020. Police statistics. The intensity also quadrupled from 44 in 2020 to 186 in the first half of 2020.
The Australian Consulate General’s residence collapsed last Friday. In June, two men stockpiled 19 floors of bamboo scaffolding to steal vaults from a wealthy neighborhood in Hong Kong in June. One group in September Carrying millions of dollars of cash in a backpack.
Robbers more often targeted empty houses on Chinese territory, said police supervisor Ho. However, they are not limited to items of high commercial value.
When the coronavirus starts in February, consumers are buying in bulk for fear of running out of toilet paper. Three robbers wearing masks stole toilet paper over $100. Outside the supermarket with the deliveryman as a knife point.
