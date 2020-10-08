Mao scroll stolen from a Hong Kong robber

Hong Kong — While the owner was in mainland China, thieves stole $655 million as artifacts from Hong Kong apartments. Then they left by taxi.

Among the stolen items are 24,000 vintage stamps, 10 bronze coins, and 7 calligraphy scrolls, which the owner Fu Chunxiao said was written by Mao Zedong.

Most of the stolen items are still gone, but the 3-yard scroll was delivered to the buyer before being recovered by the police. It wasn’t in its original state.

Police chief Ho Chun-dong told reporters, “The calligraphy is too long and difficult to show to the viewers, so I cut it into two.” “We must continue to investigate whether he knows the authenticity and value of calligraphy.”