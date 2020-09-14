Marc Anthony’s ‘3.0’ is the first salsa album to be certified as’Diamante’.

It was a dangerous album that became a global sensation.



In 2013 Mark anthony Release 3.0, His first salsa album in 10 years, was a dangerous release at a time when tropical music was already starting to weaken in the face of reggaeton.

The risk has been nicely compensated.

this week, 3.0 It became the first salsa album to be certified “Diamante”, the highest accreditation for the RIAA’s Latin album, which sold over 600,000 copies in the US alone.

According to Nielsen SoundScan, it was just the album’s most recent achievement that became the best-selling album of the year in 2013. The set was promoted by the hit single “Vivir Mi Vida”, which reached #1 on the Hot Latin Songs charts for 18 weeks, making it the first tropical single to hit #1 on the charts in 10 years (without the help of a remix). The longest tropical song in chart history.

“It is a great honor to work with Marc at Sony Music Latin,” said Afo Verde, president and CEO of Sony Music Latin Iberia, who presented Marc Anthony the RIAA Diamante plaque at a virtual event. “He keeps breaking records over and over again and making new records for himself. His music is forever. He proved that his recordings, even five, ten or twenty years from birth, are eternal and that everyone will sing throughout his life.”

“The advent of this new achievement at this particular time is truly satisfying and encouraging for me,” said Marc Anthony. “3.0 It was an album that I thought was dangerous at the time of release. The Latin music industry began to change and the main interest shifted to other genres. This album was so strongly accepted by everyone. The reaction reassured my career and my instincts as a music creator. “

3.0Produced by Sergio George, it also led to the longest tour in Mark Anthony’s history. While the entire album was a gem and hit big hits like “Flor Pálida” and “Cambio de Piel”, it was Vivir who remakes “C’est la Vie” by Algerian singer Khaled, co-written by the hit maker. Mark Anthony’s good friend, Red One, took first place in at least 10 countries with a message of joy that solidifies life amid adversity.

“It became my war cry,” said Anthony. billboard Recently. “I know that? Life will happen and you don’t have to cry about it. Sometimes there is drought, so rainy days are not always a wacky situation. It’s just looking at the positive part of everything. Just because it doesn’t happen doesn’t mean it’s the end of the world.”

Anthony is currently working on new music.