The Belarusian Coordination Committee said in a statement Monday that “unknown people in the center of Minsk” had kidnapped members of the Parliamentary Executive Committee, Maria Coles Nikovaa, press secretary Anton Rodenkov, Secretary General Ivan Kravchev.

Led by Belarus’s leading opposition candidate Svetlana Tihanovskaya, this parliament is an organization aimed at coordinating a peaceful and orderly power transition for the following reasons: Dispute elections in August.

In an interview with Christiane Amanpour on Monday, Tikhanovskaya said he was “convinced” that Kolesnikova was kidnapped. In Vilnius, Lithuania, she said that members of the mediation committee were “chased, kidnapped, and harassed.”

Tikhanovskaya said, “We are convinced that (Kolesnikova) was kidnapped in the morning, but we are not sure what happened after that, because there are no answers yet,” Tikhanovskaya said. “Maybe you have fled abroad or are still in jail.