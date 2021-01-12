Mariana Rios remembers the storms before her career: “I took a ride on the buses” – Who

+



Mariana Rios (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

Mariana Rios decided to tell fans how she made her first international trip, which was to the Maldives in the middle of 2009. Until she managed to tour, however, the actress went through financial difficulties, reported by her in a series of videos in your Instagram.

“I said the first place I went was the Maldives. Look how funny I am. Before I went on TV, I was just taking the bus. I didn’t even take a taxi. Often I would take a bus because I didn’t have the money for a second drive. When I went to TV I started doing Do exercises. I went to work and started earning money. So I made my first flight. I flew from Rio de Janeiro to Uberlândia. I was already in Do exercises. I remember my hand was sweating with nerves, ”she said cheerfully.

According to the actress, at the end of Do exercises she decided to make her first trip. “I spent two months on vacation and said, ‘I want to do a passport and international travel. Where am I going to go? “. At that time, there was no Instagram. There was a transition from Orkut to Twitter. And Google, YouTube too, these were very recent things, all very new. I went to Google. , and I said, “Heaven.” When I put the word out, a sea appeared … I thought it was a screensaver, so I clicked and it was written that it was the Maldives Islands. I called João Paulo, my friend and owner of the agency that bought my bus tickets from Rio to Araxá. I said: “Do you know a place called the Maldives Islands? “And he said,” What? I don’t know, but I’m going to look for everything. “I wanted to go there to rest, to know this place,” he recalls.

Mariana also joked that when she visited the Maldives, the place was not as well known. “Today people go there like when I lived in Araxá and went to Uberaba or Tapira,” he joked. Watch Mariana Rios’ video below:

Discover below the images of Mariana Rios’ trip to the Maldives in 2009:

Mariana Rios recalls her trip to the Maldives (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

