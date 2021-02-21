Mariana Rios to star in new Netflix series

Little by little, the Netflix expanded its ranks with well-known names from Brazilian television. And the latest acquisition of the platform is the actress Mariana Rios. The artist, who has work in the program as an actress and presenter, is expected to start a new project there.

According to Fábia Oliveira, columnist for The day, Mariana recently signed with Netflix. The journalist learned that the actress would star in one of the next series produced by the platform. However, the new project is still shrouded in secrecy.

Mariana Rios stood out on television as the entertaining Yasmin, in Malhação (2007-09). From there, he played characters in Globo serials, such as Araguaia (2010), Salve Jorge (2012) and Além do Horizonte (2013). As a presenter, she has participated in The Voice Brasil (2016-18), on Globo, and Superbonita (2015-16), on GNT. Singer, was one of the Popstar participants in 2017.

Investing more and more in national series, Netflix has given space to well-known actors to draw attention to their productions. Her most recent debut was the Invisible City series, which stars Marco Pigossi and Alessandra Negrini. Artists who, until the other day, were the protagonists of Globo soap operas.

Camila Queiroz also followed suit. Recently, the actress ended her permanent contract with Globo to venture onto Netflix. In addition to hosting a relationship reality TV show alongside her husband Klebber Toledo, the actress is also expected to star in De Volta aos 15, a series starring Maisa Silva.

Netflix is ​​also producing the Maldives series, which will bring together a cast of names also known to the general public. Bruna Marquezine, Manu Gavassi, Sheron Menezzes, Carol Castro and Klebber Toledo.