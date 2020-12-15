Mario Cristobal Auburn, Oregon, is rumored to be a candidate

Eugene – Mario Cristobal’s name has reappeared in connection with important careers, this time Auburn.

The Oregon third-year coach addressed rumors of him joining the SEC West vacancy on Monday night.

“We get a lot of rumors at this time of year,” Cristobal said. “It simply came to our notice then. I do not know how to contact my agent and talk to him every day. I trust Bill Knight. I trust Rob Mullens. I trust our management, I trust those in Oregon.

“You know, we do something when the epidemic first strikes, when things kind of stop, and when things are taken back. I’m always open to each of you, and I will continue to do that. There’s a lot more to talk about in the next couple of days. ”

Cristobal and U.O., who are in agreement in Oregon until January 2024. Began working on the contract extension Following last year’s Pack-12 Championship and Rose Bowl Championship, those talks have recently resumed.

He was due 7 2.7 million salary This season, he raised 100 100,000 over the next three years, voluntarily taking a 10% pay cut and dropping all of his bonuses this year due to the epidemic.

If Christophe goes to another job, it is currently $ 8 million as of January 8, 2021, and is dropping to $ 5 million, $ 3 million and $ 2 million each year.

With less than two days to go before National Signing Day, the Oregon 247 Sports Composite has 20 committees in the 6th-ranked class, still considering ducks with several key goals.

“I know we have a wonderful thing,” Cristobal said. “We’ve got an incredible class, and when people start speculating and spreading rumors, people try to take it and get it tailored to their story, which is a story that tries to influence recruitment classes in Oregon and try to rotate. Like I said before, I’ll tell you tomorrow. Like, I’m been honest with you, I’m still honest with you, things are working out, I have full confidence in the management here, things are going to work out, I’m here to be the coach, that’s why it’s there.

Auburn fired eighth-year coach Gus Malhan Sunday and to him, 4 21,450,000 to be purchased, 50 per cent of which must be paid within 30 days, with the remaining four equal annual installments to be paid.

Oregon (3-2) play 13th USC (5-0) in the Back-12 Championship match on Friday night (5pm, Fox) at Los Angeles College.