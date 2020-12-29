Mario Kart 8 Deluxe continues its own annual sales record

There is no shortage of gas for these pilots, and the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe continues its sales success, setting its own annual sales record again.

According to Christopher Tring GamesIndustrybiz, The Nintendo Switch continues to be the annual sales champion since the release of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in 2017.

We now have 52 sales weeks in the UK rankings (52 in most years, but 53 this year) and some good hits – Christopher Tring (h chris_tring) December 28, 2020

Mario Kard 8 Deluxe is an updated version of Mario Kard 8 that was originally released for the Wii U, making it the best-selling game on the console.

Tring reveals that the physics version of the game will sell more in 2020 than the previous year, which has been happening every year since 2017.

Switch’s popularity is a factor in the success of the game. Even though the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X were introduced in November, Nintendo’s console was the best seller of the month. Thanks to the PlayStation 5, the Nintendo Switch topped the UK sales chart only in December. This is the third time in 2 years.

Puntarenas Pestana is addicted to gaming, coffee and volleyball, roughly in that order. You can see some of his daydreams npmnpestana