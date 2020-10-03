Home Economy Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey and Sundar Pichai testify in Congress this month

Oct 03, 2020 0 Comments
Facebook CEO Mark Zhu covers he testified in a video in front of members of the House Judiciary’s antitrust subcommittee last July.

Screenshot from Queenie Wong/CNET

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Doshi agreed to testify in Congress on October 28. It was reported late Friday that Google CEO Sunda Phi Chai also accepted it. News The United States Senate Committee unanimously summoned the appearances of Zuckerberg, Pichai and Dorsey.. According to the Washington Post Friday, CEOs agreed to appear without a subpoena.

Hearing related Changes to Article 230 of the Communications Decree Act 1996. Section 230 is considered the most important law protecting your online voice. Social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter and Internet providers such as Verizon and Comcast prevent lawsuits for users’ posts on the service.

Twitter began marking President Donald Trump’s tweets in May as “possibly misleading”. The situation is Trump signs executive orders targeting social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. With this order, the Department of Justice issued the following proposal last week. Revised section 230 to remove protection for online platforms.

Jack voluntarily agreed to testify before the Senate Committee of the Senate. Twitter confirmed a week before the US presidential election on October 28th. “We clarified our views on reactionary and political attempts to erode #Section230. They threaten the future of online speech and internet freedom. Rational and productive discussion is essential.”

Facebook confirmed the appearance of Zuckerberg, but declined to comment. Google did not immediately respond to requests for comment. both Zuckerberg and Pichai appeared virtually. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Apple CEO Tim Cook attended the House Antitrust Subcommittee in July.

