Mars and the moon meet TONIGHT. Mars is the closest approach to Earth.

Mars and the Moon are going to do a show that tonight is out of the world.

The red planet is closest to Earth, and when the lunar sphere rises, the two will appear to hang close together in the night sky.

Connections start on Friday, October 2nd at 11:35pm EST and the closest approach is seen right after midnight.

Both appear in the east, but as the night progresses, they move west, and around 2am EST, the pair reaches its highest point in the southern sky.

According to EarthSky, People living in the southern parts of the world will see the moon closest to Mars.

People living in South America will witness the mystical appearance of the Moon or cover Mars all Friday and Saturday nights.

The reason Mars and the Moon meet is because Earth is preparing to climb between Mars and the Sun on October 13.

Mars and Earth come close to each other every two years.

The picture is an incident captured in 2003. Powerful telescopes were able to take images of the lunar surface on which Mars hung close.

This is because Mars orbits the Sun every 26 months compared to the 12 months on Earth. But the distance between them is different each time.

This has led Mars to’every two year opposition in our sky’ and EarthSky reports that it will reach opposition on October 14th.

The brightness that Mars gives off will not be visible for the next 15 years.

October is full of the wonders of the universe. This month, astronomical observers of hundreds of shooting stars illuminating the sky during the Orioid meteor shower are being treated.

This meteor crosses the sky every year from October 2nd to November 7th, but peaks on the morning of October 21st.

This cosmic event occurs when Earth passes through the stream of debris left behind Comet Halley, the parent comet of the Orionid shower.

The picture is a shower of 2012.

Astronomers point out that a meteor can travel 148,000 miles per hour into the atmosphere, but it can leave traces of gas in the sky that last for a few seconds.

NASA considers the Orionids one of the most beautiful showers of the year to be seen in both the northern and southern hemispheres after midnight.

This month it also comes with a rare blue moon that can be found in all time zones.

The moon’s neighbors don’t glow blue, but they got their name because a second full moon appears on the same moon. The first month occurs on October 1.

Space exhibitions occur 7 times every 19 years, which means the world will not be able to see the next exhibition on October 31, 2039.

What makes this event even more rare is that it can be seen all over the world for the first time since World War II.

People from North and South America can get a glimpse at the Blue Moon, along with people from India, Europe and Asia.