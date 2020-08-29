Home science Mars dust devil! Curiosity rover places Red World twister (photos)

Mars dust devil! Curiosity rover places Red World twister (photos)

Aug 29, 2020 0 Comments
Mars dust devil! Curiosity rover spots Red Planet twister (photos)

 On Aug. 9, 2020, NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover photographed a dust devil swirling through Gale Crater. The twister is relocating from remaining to appropriate, at border amongst the darker and lighter slopes.  (Graphic credit score: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

NASA’s Mars rover Curiosity has noticed a dust devil swirling through the parched Red Earth landscape.

Curiosity photographed the dust satan on Aug. 9, capturing a spectral feature dancing along the border amongst dark and light-weight slopes inside of Mars’ 96-mile-large (154 kilometers) Gale Crater.

You May Also Like

The SLS rocket just got more expensive – BGR

The SLS rocket just bought far more high-priced – BGR

Andromeda galaxy's 'halo' is nudging the Milky Way

Andromeda galaxy’s ‘halo’ is nudging the Milky Way

United Launch Alliance debuts first-ever 3D projection of Delta IV Heavy Rocket

United Start Alliance debuts initial-ever 3D projection of Delta IV Large Rocket

Ancient caiman with 'no parallel in the modern world' left 46 bite marks on sloth leg

Ancient caiman with ‘no parallel in the modern world’ left 46 bite marks on sloth leg

Scientists "swap bodies" of friends and discover they swap personalities, too / Boing Boing

Researchers “swap bodies” of close friends and discover they swap personalities, as well / Boing Boing

Starlink's early results are unlikely win to SpaceX any FCC subsidies

Starlink’s early results are unlikely earn to SpaceX any FCC subsidies

About the Author: Max Grant

Devoted web lover. Food expert. Hardcore twitter maven. Thinker. Freelance organizer. Social media enthusiast. Creator. Beer buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *