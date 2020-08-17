Home science Mars rover Perseverance refines system toward Purple World

Mars rover Perseverance refines system toward Purple World

Aug 18, 2020 0 Comments
Mars rover Perseverance refines course toward Red Planet

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover just fired up its deep-area thrusters for the first time.

Perseverance, the centerpiece of NASA’s $2.7 billion Mars 2020 mission, refined its study course towards the Red Planet with a trajectory-correction maneuver on Friday (Aug. 14), 15 days just after the existence-searching rover lifted off.

You May Also Like

Scientists unlock Alpine trees' molecular defence

Scientists unlock Alpine trees’ molecular defence

Photographer Captures Eerie And Majestic Sky 'Jellyfish' During a Storm

Photographer Captures Eerie And Majestic Sky ‘Jellyfish’ Through a Storm

Two of Earth’s Most Colorful Atmospheric Phenomena Meet in Stunning Photo From Space Station

Two of Earth’s Most Colourful Atmospheric Phenomena Fulfill in Gorgeous Picture From House Station

NASA's Mars helicopter completes critical checkup during journey through space

NASA’s Mars helicopter completes crucial checkup for the duration of journey as a result of area

Greenland's melting ice sheet has 'passed the point of no return'

Greenland’s melting ice sheet has ‘passed the issue of no return’

Fabulous fossil preserves eyes of 429-million-year-old trilobite

Fabulous fossil preserves eyes of 429-million-calendar year-outdated trilobite

About the Author: Max Grant

Devoted web lover. Food expert. Hardcore twitter maven. Thinker. Freelance organizer. Social media enthusiast. Creator. Beer buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *