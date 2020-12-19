Mars’ spacecraft “angel image” near the South Pole before Christmas

Santa is ready Christmas on Earth At the North Pole of the earth, angels come to the holiday spirit South Pole of Mars. A week before Christmas, a spacecraft found an “angel figure” and a large heart at the South Pole on Tuesday.

This week, the European Space Agency’s Mars Express high-resolution stereo camera captured the “finite wings of an angel figure, complete with halo” and with it a large heart. The pair of festive shades appear in bright red, completely contrasting to the light brown of the Martian sand around them.

This image provides a perspective view of a pair of festive images – an angel (left) and heart (right) by ESA’s Mars Express near the South Pole of Mars. It contains data collected by the ESA’s Mars Express on November 8, 2020. Björn Schreiner 2020 @ FU Berlin



As stated in it Space company, The dark color is caused by a mixture of sand dunes, which are minerals found on Earth such as pyroxene and olive.

The South Pole, which is currently enjoying summer, is located just outside the frame, to the right of the outdoor view. During the winter of Tuesday, the region will be blanketed in ice one mile thick and 250 miles wide – but, for now, the glaciers are at their lowest annual level.

The angel’s hand appears to reach to the left, a large subterranean crater – the depression on the planet’s surface that forms during the summer months when it turns to ice gas.

This image provides a perspective view of the heart-shaped shadow discovered by the ESA’s Mars Express near the South Pole of Mars. Björn Schreiner 2020 @ FU Berlin



The angel’s head and halo appear to have formed when an celestial body entered the planet revealing surface layers that provide a glimpse into the long history of Mars. The heart is the result of a series of rocks formed due to erosion.

To the left of the image in the beautiful landscape are also featured Martian dust demons. Dust demons common on the Red Planet are formed by strong wind blowing dust from the surface.

The South Pole of Mars has attracted attention in recent months as scientists have discovered it Three new underground lakes – Possibility of many more – Indicates the existence of microbial life.