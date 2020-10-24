Home Tech Marvel’s Avengers Operations adds new villains and enemies

Oct 24, 2020 0 Comments
Marvel Avengers Players hungry for new content and new factions, bosses and variants of enemies will be delighted to hear that all this is coming to the future of the game. The head of Crystal Dynamics at Studio Scot Amos covered this topic in a Q&A session following the developer’s update covering game state. Kate Bishop expansion has been delayed.. It’s through an expansion pack where players can see new adversaries added to the game so they can battle.

Amos teased some of the things that would come out in response to player questions described in the video below. A player asked if there was a chance a seasonal event could be held with unique mods and other content. At Amos, the current priority is to get the game where it needs it, so it’s about solving problems that negatively impact the game. After handling this, players can see more of the new content they want. Marvel Avengers.

“So we’re putting out a piece, but we’re really eager to know the current state of the game,” Amos said. “Anything that negatively affects the player in any way is where we go first. And then we will reach new villains, new locations, new gear, and some special events planned for an exciting future.”

A few minutes later, another question from the player re-covered the subject of the villain and asked if villains like Taskmaster and enemy types like AIM rescue would be the only kinds of enemies and villains we could ever see. Marvel Avengers. Amos recalls other adversary players like Abomination and MODOK, and said players will be able to better understand how things lead to “the bigger things” in expansion packs like Kate Bishop’s Operation.

“Currently, AIM is the villain that causes problems. Obviously Taskmaster and all his villains are doing well with Abomination. But once again, you’ll see new villains and new bosses appear and far different enemies appear as you reach the bigger expansion packs. So we are very excited to start sharing these directions because you know. Having killed a lot of robots, we definitely want to give you new stuff to kill.”

Kate Bishop’s expansion pack may not have a release date, There is a release periodSo, we hope players will be able to experience new heroes and all new enemy variants sooner or later.

