Oct 31, 2020 0 Comments
Maryland forced overtime and stunned Minnesota with a victory that missed an extra score.
It was an overtime thriller at Maryland College Park on Friday night with Big Ten starting their second week of play. Maryland Came out with a fierce victory Minnesota I suffered an absolute heartbreak falling 0-2 in the season

Taulia Tagovailoa Terrapins scored a total of five touchdowns, including the team’s lone points in overtime, leading them to their first win of the season. Former Alabama stars Tua Tagovailoa, Taulia and Maryland’s younger brother put their ownership ahead, but the Minnesota redshirt freshman kicker missed an extra score that helped him to win. Brock Walker.

Terps took first place in overtime with Tagovailoa’s 2-yard touchdown. This was set up as an interfering call through the end zone to the recipient. Jesson Jones. Maryland added customary extra points.

Golden Gophers responded with a 2-yard touchdown. Seth green It was set up by a pass-through interfering call in the end zone for Chris Autman-Bell. Unfortunately for Minnesota, they did not follow Maryland’s lead and missed the extra points that would have forced them to work a second overtime.

After a rough departure Northwest, Tagovailoa had a breakout match, throwing 394 yards in 26 passes out of 35 matches, with 5 touchdowns (3 passes). He led Terps’ attack to 17 points in a row in the fourth quarter after falling 38-21 during the first three periods. College football first team this season.

The quarterback also showed rushers and receivers, so it’s not the only thing that stands out on a Maryland evening. Jones and Dontay Demus Jr. each received more than 100 yards and touchdown while running back Jake Punk Surprisingly, I ran 221 yards and found the end area once. On the other side, it’s also worth noting that Minnesota’s Mohamed Ibrahim was hitting a flawless 207 yards and four touchdowns.

