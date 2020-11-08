Masahiro Sakurai points out that Twitter’s harassment caused a unique situation for Nintendo when Steve announced Super Smash Brothers Ultimate

When Minecraft’s Steve, Alex, Zombie and Enderman were first exposed as challenges on October 1, 2020 at Super Smash Brothers Ultimate, Twitter seems to have struggled to handle traffic. Masahiro Sakurai, director of Super Smash Brothers Ultimate, also oversaw the event. “Maybe Twitter has crashed …?” Sakurai was surprised.

While the reaction to Steve’s inclusion in Super Smash Brothers Ultimate has been mixed, it certainly has something to say about the representation of the world’s most popular video game. In Sakura’s latest Famitsu column post, Sakura posted additional comments about Twitter issues.

“On October 1, 2020 at 11pm (Japan time), Twitter was down in Japan, North America and Europe,” Sakurai wrote. “Couldn’t post or read for a while, but when it was over we got an amazingly big response from the world.”

Whenever Twitter experiences difficulties, it is usually the cause of an event that attracts the attention of people worldwide. The last time this happened was in 2009 when we learned of Michael Jackson’s death.

Before Steve was introduced to the world, the smash community really knew nothing about which video game character would be announced. Many of the fighters before Steve actually leaked for one reason or another.

Although there have been bold claims about Mincraft’s representation in Super Smash Brothers Ultimate in the past, most fans wrote this opportunity because these claims were not verified after the basic game as the first Fighters pass ended.

“We encountered a situation that had never existed before on Nintendo and could not tweet it as it happened.” – Masahiro Sakurai

Considering that Steve is now confirmed, it does Give credibility Towards a specific rumor that spread during the era of the First Fighters Boss.

Sakurai continued to point out how Twitter’s harassment Nintendo faced a unique situation that prevented the company from tweeting about Minecraft Steve.

“‘Minecraft Super Smash Brothers is Ultimate!’ It was announced at the time and date listed above, but we encountered an unprecedented situation on Nintendo and could not tweet it as it happened, “Sakurai said.

A special thanks to Nicholas’ ‘Majin Tenshinhan’ Taylor’s contributions and translations used in this article.