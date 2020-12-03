Material costs about $ 400

According to the Japanese business newspaper Nikkei, the material cost for the iPhone 12 should be around $ 400. The OLED display and 5G modem are the most expensive components.
New smartphones launch from Apple 780 euros for the iPhone 12 min With a 5.4-inch display and 64 gigabytes of non-expandable memory. The big iPhone 12 costs at least 880 euros. Both Pro models of the iPhone 12 cost at least 1,000 euros. Japanese business magazine Nikkei now estimates material costs based on a tear. Components of the iPhone 12 are said to cost 3,373 for the iPhone 12 Pro The cost is probably 6 406.
The display and 5G modem are the most expensive components in the Apple iPhone 12
The most expensive components are the OLED display for $ 90 and the 5G modem Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 for $ 90. The touchscreens come from South Korean manufacturers Samsung and LG. The memory comes from Samsung. The camera sensors on the iPhone 12 Pro come from the Japanese company Sony, and the sensors cost between $ 5.40 and $ 7.40 per smartphone. The battery is manufactured by the Japanese company Amperex Technology Limited. It also has a location in Hong Kong. However, Chinese companies are losing more importance in the production of new iPhones because Apple wants to further independent itself from individual suppliers. The proportion of components and manufacturing facilities from China is less than five percent.
All versions of the iPhone 12 are manufactured by contract manufacturers such as Foxconn in Asia. The back of the all new iPhone 12 has a magnetic ring. This allows Privacy link Magsafe Specific parts from Apple and select partners can be wirelessly connected to new iPhones. There will be all new iPhones Offered without earphones and without electricityWhat Apple justifies with environmental protection.
