Mathias Cormann, the Australian “anti-climate”, has been elected at the head of the OECD

The former finance minister was the face of the abolition of an anti-carbon plan in his country, one of the largest emitters of particles in the world. In addition, he became known for calling environmental groups “extremists”.

Mathias Cormann, Australia’s former finance minister, was chosen “by a small majority” in a meeting with ambassadors from 37 countries to be the new head of the Organization for Cooperation and Development (OECD), reports the Guardian.

Cormann succeeds Mexican Angel Gurría, whose third five-year term ends in May.

The center-right politician announced his candidacy last year, immediately leaving Australia’s parliament.

In recent times, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been a major promoter of Cormann’s candidacy, having developed extensive contacts with his counterparts in other countries, and having authorized the use of an Army aircraft. air to transport the candidate to Europe, a measure widely criticized by Australians, as revealed by the British press.

Several associations and environmental activists around the world responded to this victory by stressing the “imminent danger” it represents. Jennifer Morgan, Executive Director of Greenpeace International, underlined the concern of his partners around the world: “We have little confidence in the capabilities of this man, whose atrocious track record makes it doubtful that he will be able to guarantee that the OECD plays its role in the face of the climate crisis.”

Nick Mabey, CEO of E3G, warned: “OECD countries have sent a dangerous signal by appointing someone with a long history of dismantling climate policies.”

Mohamed Adow, director of Power Shift Africa, was the one who left the harshest words against Cormann: “It’s terrible to see a politician with such a bad climate record get the OECD leadership. Worse yet, only the apparent support provided by the United Kingdom, months before hosting the COP26 (The most important inter-state climate conference), in Glasgow.

A candidacy stained with green by the demonstrations

From the start, Cormann’s candidacy was marked by complaints from environmental groups who recalled the ‘disappointing’ way in which the politician handled certain climate issues while he was Australia’s finance minister, as recalled. the Australian.

Last week, several international climate change groups and environmental consultants wrote to representatives of OECD states and expressed “serious concerns” over Cormann’s candidacy for the helm of the international organization.

Cormann’s role as Australian Minister of Finance between 2013 and 2020 has shown how “it is highly unlikely that he can play an effective role in promoting ambitious actions to neutralize carbon emissions across the world. », We read in the letter quoted by the international press. .

The politician was part of a government that abolished the system of taxing payments for carbon emissions by companies in his country, a project that aimed at national carbon neutrality. In addition, he is described by environmental associations as a “blocker” of several international negotiations on the fight against climate change, and he has even called some environmentalists “extremists”, as the Guardian puts it.

Australia is a major contributor to carbon emissions per inhabitant of the world.