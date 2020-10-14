Matthew McConaughey admits that’being a dad has always been my only dream’ and praises his three children.

He is an Academy Award-winning actor with decades of experience in numerous films and his resume.

However, Matthew McConaughey has revealed that being the father of three children and raising a family is his greatest role to date.

The 50-year-old actor admitted that’being a dad is always my only dream’ while sitting together. people A magazine that sang tribute to his creative children.

Matthew elaborated on his’awe-inspiring’ father’s gift on the journey of raising Levi, 12, Vida, 10 and Livingston, who were isolated during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

‘They have doubled their hobbies, their creative things, their part, and they wouldn’t have expected them to return to school.

‘One of the assets of this COVID containment is that they need to be more self-reliant. They were forced to escape from boredom. ‘

The special interest of the three children who took pictures of the cover of a magazine article is photography.

‘They are in it — all three [of the kids], ‘He said. ‘They are becoming a crew. Really cool, [and] They started to get used to it. ‘

Matt has the’powers and responsibilities’ of becoming the most respected dad when he watches his wife Camila grow into an adult.

‘They are becoming pretty good storytellers [too], ‘He said. ‘Our youngest will fill us up’ Oh, I’m in Chapter 2…’Vida really loves drawing and he loves graphic novels. … maybe more music for Levi. Basically, he came out of the womb knowing the minor to the major of the piano. Over the past six months he really has been listening to the composer and now he can listen to the movie and say’Oh, it’s Hans Zimmerda’ or’It’s John Williams. That is really cool.

No matter who they are or who they become, Matt is proud to see his children thrive as humans.

‘Only my father wanted to be me. ‘And it remains a climax to me. Being a dad has always been my only dream. More importantly, nothing can be thought of. ‘