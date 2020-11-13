Matthew Mitchell retires from training; Kyra Elsie was named interim head coach

Lexington, Guy. – Matthew Mitchell The head coach, who has won more than 300 victories in Kentucky women’s basketball history, announced on Thursday that he was retiring from coaching, thus resigning as head coach of the Wild Gates. Director of Athletics England Mitch Bornheart Appointed Associate Head Coach Kyra Elsie As interim head coach, effective immediately.

Mitchell retires with a career record of 333-162, including a score of 303-133 in Kentucky. This is the first head coaching position for LC, who has served as NCAA assistant coach since 2002, including associate head coach titles in Kentucky and Tennessee.

Bornhart and Elsie will hold a news conference on Friday at 9:30 p.m.

Report from Matthew Mitchell

“After much conversation with my family and Mr. Bornhardt, I decided to retire from coaching and resign as head coach in Kentucky. It was a difficult decision, I knew the time was not right, but I did not know what I could do. Like, I have had an event with my injury and subsequent surgery.I am open to the fact that the surgery and recovery process is changing my life and my family.Thus, my priorities about my family and my faith have become bigger than ever and that is what made me make this decision Although I am very sad about this day, I will greatly miss the relationships and people who have been continuously elevated over the last 13 years until my family and myself, I am firm in my decision, I am comfortable starting the next chapter of my life.Thank you to these players, not only this year, for all the support and love you have shown me, but you for the past. Each of you has truly left a lasting impression on me, and I value our time together. To my ex-servicemen, assistant coaches and support staff – each of you has made me a better person, and I will always extend my ears and words of encouragement whenever you need me. For his commitment and support for women’s basketball in Kentucky, Mr. Bornhardt, Lee d. If I did not thank Todd and Eli Kapila outdo, I would also like to thank you for giving me an opportunity to be a part of this great university many years ago. To the Big Blue Nation, 13 years ago you welcomed me and my family with open arms, and Jenna and I are forever grateful. Kentucky is our home and this university and community are beautifully unique and special, and we are so blessed to have this place in our lives. Finally, I want to say thank you Kyra Elsie , Nia Butts , Amber Smith , Amy Delay All of our current support staff traveled the unnamed water for this office and the hard work of the preseason. I believe with every ounce of my heart that the University of Kentucky is a great place for a young woman to go to college and become a better person who is ready to face being in society. I am convinced of that belief because I know that those in this project are focused on how to make the lives of others better every second of every day. Kyra, who has been leading this project for the past few months, has done an amazing job. He has been one of the best coaches in college basketball, a great tactician throughout his life, an elite selector, and above all, he has shown a superior character. I am very confident that Kentucky women’s basketball will lead to future success. ”

Report for Mitch Bornheart Ann Matthew Mitchell

“As a successful coach of all time, Matthew Mitchell With over 300 wins in Kentucky basketball history, an SEC championship and numerous NCAA tournament appearances have led us through many great moments. He was the best ambassador for the University of Kentucky, coming in and out of court, with an energy and style that was equally fun for players and fans alike. In addition, Matthew and Jenna have woven themselves into the fabric of society with the greatest generosity of time, treasure and spirit. Matthew, Jenna and their children will always be a part of the Wild Gate family and we wish them the best as they enter the next phase of their lives. ”

Report from the Interim Head Coach Kyra Elsie

“Coach Mitchell means a lot to me and I am indebted to him for his guidance throughout my coaching career. This is not an easy day for any of us when we like his decision to retire. My immediate focus is to make sure our players and they handle this sudden change. You understand. As far as possible, this is difficult for them to implement.We met with the players and their families this evening to confirm this plan and stand by the same principles of moving forward.I would like to thank Mr. Bornhard, President Cabiloto and our management for trusting me as the interim head coach. As an interim head coach, I would like to thank our staff for ensuring that this program continues to be structured based on the success of Coach Mitchell in Kentucky. Promise to work hard. “

Report from Mitch Bornheart Ann Kyra Elsie

“Kyra has been with Matthew for most of the success we have had. He is a proven teacher, leader and selector. We look forward to spending more time with him as he further develops his style and philosophy as he takes us to the next chapter. Kentucky Basketball.”

