Matthew Perry says ‘friends’ reunite for March 2021

Matthew Perry Is “Friends“The fans are so excited.

The 51-year-old actor announced on Twitter on Thursday that the much-anticipated “Friends” reunion special will debut on HBO Max in March 2021.

actors Jennifer Aniston, David Swimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Courtney Cox, And Lisa Kudrow has not yet commented on the news.

“Reuniting with friends in early March is being reconsidered. It looks like a busy year is coming for us. That’s my favorite way too!” He wrote.

In August, the The reunion was pushed back Because International spread of corona virus It should first air in April and May.

Co-creator of the show Marta Kaufman said earlier Entertainment tonight He wanted to wait for the special to be taped because he wanted a special audience to attend.

“We all want this to happen, we have to wait until it’s safe. It’s a show that is not scripted, but this is what the show does – we need a live audience. That’s a big part of it … we can’t do it without them, “he said in August. “Everyone is there. We look forward to that time when it feels connected to bring in a live audience.”

All cast were announced in February for executive productions.

“The series stars Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Swimmer return to the original soundtrack of the comedic comedy, Stage 24. Fox News’s hit at the time. With 236 episodes available to subscribers at the HBO Max launch. “

“Friends” ran for 10 seasons on NBC from 1994 to 2004.

A representative of HBO Max did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.