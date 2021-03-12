The new Secretary-General of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Matthias Gorman, is an Australian politician who has created controversy for his stance on climate change, which is considered suspicious.

The 50-year-old German and a former finance minister in his country succeeded Mexican Angel Currie as head of the Paris-based international organization in June.

Australia, the first person to reach the organization’s leadership position in the Asia-Pacific region, is doing so amid the worst global recessions ever recorded.

But it was his views on climate change that made headlines before his appointment.

Dozens of environmental groups have complained that Gorman, who has questioned global warming, should not be appointed head of the OECD.

It was, however, defended, assuring that “an ambitious and integrated approach on a global scale is essential for climate change-related activities to be effective.”

An influential Australian politician in the ruling Liberal Party (center-right) walked out of parliament last year.

His candidacy for the post of General Secretary of the OECD was surprising, although in the end he succeeded in defeating former European Commerce Commissioner Sweden Cecilia Malmstrோம்m and eight other candidates.

The OECD works to boost economic growth and international trade, and its 37 member states account for 60% of world economic output.

Along with education and “narrowing the monetary policy gap”, Korman said climate change would be one of the key challenges the group will face when announcing its candidacy last year.

However, in the past, he has collaborated in a campaign to reduce a carbon pricing system in Australia, and in 2014 it was one of the few government members to reject the plan.

Born in the Belgian city of Jupiter, Matthias Gorman speaks English, German, French and Dutch.

He studied law in Belgium before emigrating to Australia in the 1990s, where he pursued a career with the Liberal Party.

Despite spending more than a decade in the Australian Parliament holding the finance portfolio for seven years, he is not well known in his country.

However, he has considerable influence in his party and was instrumental in helping to oust former Australian diplomat Malcolm Turnbull in the victory of current Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

In February, Morrison told the National Press Club of Australia that he had appointed Corman to the press because “cooperation between liberal democracies … has never been more important than it is today.”

“As the world struggles to recover from Govt-19, this group (…) is playing a key role in opening up markets,” he said.

During the campaign, Gorman sparked controversy in Australia when he learned that he was using an Air Force plane to fly to Europe to defend his candidacy.

However, the Australian government said it was necessary to use such an aircraft because if Gorman had used a commercial aircraft he would have been exposed to the cove.