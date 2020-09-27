Max Ehrich reported knowing about Demi Lovato’s breakup before reporting’Tabloid’.

Ehrich wrote in his Instagram Stories on Saturday, “Imagine finding out your relationship status through a tabloid.”

After Max Ehrich insisted that he only learned of his breakup on Saturday Demi Lovato After being reported in the media, several media are reporting through sources that this is not true.

One source said, “Demi learned to Max that the relationship was over and that it would appear in the press.” people. TooFab contacted Lovato and Ehrich representatives to explain.

By the time the breakup was reported late last week, the couple were already technically apart, and in Lovato, Los Angeles, and Atlanta, Ehrich shot a film that Ehrich described as “a live film about a pastor of a Christian church with cinematic intent.” Help people. “

sauce E! As Erich said “I’m lying,” he made it clear that “Demi told him in advance.” The source suggested that he was trying to “maintain relevance” to the claims he discovered through “tabloids.”

According to another outlet’s source, “It was a lot of tension and Demi left him to clear his head.” Sources said that Lovato was worried that he did not have good intentions and that “there were many red flags.”

People report that over the past few weeks, they started having trouble coming out of the isolation bubble and returning to work. Both E! Sources seem to agree that Lovato’s family has serious concerns and is relieved that the couple broke up.

Lovato didn’t publicly comment on the breakup, but it seemed to indicate this with an Instagram story photo of an unengaged finger wearing a t-shirt called “Dogs over people”.

Max appeared to be officially confirming their relationship status on Saturday. TMZ, With his Instagram Stories claim. “Imagine finding out your relationship through a tabloid,” he wrote.

The former couple started dating last March as the epidemic dramatically changed the situation around the world, leading to months of containment protocols. Isolated July Engaged at Malibu Beach.