Mayor Joo Campos and Deputy Mayor Isabella de Roldo discuss partnerships with the United States

João Campos and Isabella de Roldão discussed programs related to education, environment and the promotion of female entrepreneurship with the United States Consulate General in Recife. A virtual meeting took place last Wednesday, with the United States Consul General in Recife, Jessica Simon.

Partnerships for priority areas of municipal management, which are also aligned with U.S. government priorities, such as education, the environment, and female entrepreneurship, were discussed at the meeting.

For the mayor of Recife, he said that the relationship between the consulate and Recife was of great importance. “We are happy today to be able to speak with the American consulate and to be able to continue this close relationship which already exists between the consulate and the city of Recife, being a hub for the North-East region”, underlined the mayor. , concluding that at this time of pandemic, the partnership approach aims to stimulate “not only attractiveness and economic growth, but also social policies in our territory”.

According to the mayor’s press office, he cited education as an area of ​​focus for partnerships with the United States, as is already the case in other northeastern states. “In the state government of Pernambuco we have the Win the World program, for the exchange of people studying in public schools. We want to create a more daring movement and introduce the English language into the municipal education system, both for students and teachers ”, underlined the director.

Another priority of Recife City Hall discussed at the meeting was the area of ​​sustainability and the climate crisis. The city’s press office also says that this district should also be the subject of partnerships between the capital of Pernambuco and the United States. “We have a very effective action in the field of the environment. Recife is part of ICLEI, of which the former mayor Geraldo Julio was the coordinator for South America. We have a series of specific actions for the environment, starting from a local action plan for the climate and the start in the near future of new actions in the Capibaribe park, in the green spaces of the city ”, a stressed João Campos.

“Recife signed the Memorandum of Intent to Zero Carbon by 2050 and Mayor João Campos made an effort and called on the entire secretariat to implement effective actions to address an urgent climate situation in the world, ”added Isabella de Roldão.

Female entrepreneurship was also one of the issues discussed during the meeting. “It’s a program that means a lot to us. We are launching the Crédito Popular do Recife and it has priority in granting to women. It is in our interest that we can build an agenda in this direction ”, stressed João Campos.

For Jessica Simon, this point is relevant for the US government. “Women entrepreneurship is a priority for the State Department globally. We support programs sponsored by Washington in Brazil and we want to know how we can collaborate in this area. It is very important to support women who are starting to enter this field, ”he said.

Besides the United States, the press office also said that the city of Recife has also sought dialogue with representatives of other consulates located in the city. “The meetings aim to promote socio-economic, cultural and technological cooperation initiatives between Recife and the respective countries.” Discussions have already taken place with the consuls of China, Argentina and France. Then there will be the UK, Italy, Japan, Germany and Portugal.

At the end of the series of individual visits, on March 18, the Vice-Mayor, Isabella de Roldão, responsible for the area of ​​international relations at the city of Recife, will promote a hybrid event (with face-to-face face and online participation) to bring the consular body together and deal with common guidelines. Recife has a hub of nine Consulates General and 34% u0301rios honors, leading international connection with potential business partners from some of the most economically dynamic regions of the world.