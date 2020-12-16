McKenzie Scott claims to have donated $ 4.2 billion to the charity

McKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon.com CEO Jeff Bezos, has given away $ 4.2 billion in assets over the past four months, according to a blog post. Scott said he had accelerated his charitable projects because of the “destroying ball” of epidemics, which he noted had “significantly increased the wealth of millionaires”.

Scott is one of those millionaires International spread Paralyzed the United States in March. His fortune is now valued at more than $ 60 billion, indicating an increase of nearly $ 24 billion since the beginning of the year. According to To the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

His fortune is largely tied to the fortunes of Amazon.com, whose shares have risen 67% this year as more consumers buy online due to the epidemic. Scott’s charitable contributions are coming on her heels Signing the Pledge of Allegiance, A philanthropic campaign founded in May 2019 by renowned investor Warren Buffett, promised to donate the bulk of his wealth for humanitarian reasons throughout his life.

On December 15, Scott Announced She recently donated charities in a medium post that said she was inspired by grassroots efforts to help people in need, such as community refrigerators and “person-to-person Venmo gifts for non-priority”. Scott said he started by looking at 6,490 systems, and later said his list was “high potential for impact” for 384 companies.



Many organizations, such as food banks, address basic needs, while others focus on what Scott calls “long-term systemic imbalances deepened by the crisis.”

“We shared each of our gift results over the phone with program leaders for the first time, and we welcome them to finance anything they believe will best help their efforts,” he wrote. “Responses from callers often include personal stories and tears.”

“Acts of Mercy”

Scott’s approach to charity is remarkable – and not just in terms of rewards, said Chuck Collins, director of the charity reform initiative for policy research. Collins, the heir to the Oscar mayor food empire, has given most of his wealth to himself.

“Scott, a newcomer to the millionaire wealth scene, has surrounded himself with advisers from underprivileged communities, not everyone who usually sits in the basement boards,” Collins said in an email statement.

He added, “As a result, it is acts of compassion during these epidemics – food banks, direct social service organizations, emergency finance and support services for the most vulnerable.”

This is not the first time Scott has given up a portion of his wealth. In July, she said Donated $ 1.7 billion His personal fortune for charity. Those gifts were sent to organizations that pledged to promote racial and gender equality, economic movement, public health, climate change and more.