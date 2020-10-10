Home entertainment MCU star Benedict Cumberbatch once revealed what Sherlock thought would tell Dr. Strange

these days, Benedict Cumberbatch It is firmly established in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The British actor debuted as the title character in 2016. Doctor Strange We are going to start filming the sequel. Dr. Strange in Madness Multibus, In late October or early November Collider. However, he is best known for playing Sherlock Holmes, another scary smart character that he learns before joining MCU as the brainy Stephen Strange.

when Doctor Strange Cumberbatch wanted to make it clear that the movie wasn’t just “Magic Sherlock.” Jakarta Post. But what if the two characters cross the street? The actor weighed on that possibility in a 2017 San Diego Comic-Con interview.

Sherlock will be able to see Dr. Strange’s flaws, says Benedict Cumberbatch.

Round table conversation ColliderCumberbatch asked how the cerebral detective would make it about Dr. Strange, an arrogant neurosurgeon who became a sorceress after being crushed in a car accident.

Cumberbatch answered. “Like Ancient One, Sherlock will be able to see many of the missing links in Strange’s life.” “I think he will be able to reveal his motives and shortcomings very quickly as he can with everyone he meets.”

But when it comes to Strange’s other worldly powers, Sherlock may not have much to say.

“I’m not sure if he’s interested in Dr. Strange when I met him at the beginning of his original story,” Cumberbatch said. “As far as we know, Sherlock will not know that as long as he defends the world from threats from other levels. That interaction will stop here.”

Difference between Doctor Strange and Sherlock

Despite the similarities, Dr. Strange is not just Sherlock with supernatural abilities, Cumberbatch said. Strange is quite different from the emotionally closed detective invented by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

The actor told the Jakarta Post “He’s not a Socio Pass. “He lives in the real world. He has a sexual desire. He is not despised by his peers, he attracts them and is witty.”

“I don’t want to play Sherlock in any other form,” he added.

‘Doctor Strange 2’to be released in 2022

It seems unlikely that fans will see Cumberbatch returning to the small screen. Sherlock, Given that three years have passed since the new episode aired and there was no announcement for season 5, he would wear Dr. Strange’s cloak again. Doctor Strange 2. With Strange reuniting with Wong (Benedict Wong) and also featuring Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), the film is now set to release on March 25, 2022. We changed the release date due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

