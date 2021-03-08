Meet the classic cars of the plot

The footnote description of the Wonder Woman movie impressed the critics. Order of work, Wonder Woman 1984, Did not attract much attention, but brought together the best classics from the automobile universe.

The iconic Chevrolet van (which created the GMC Vandura), a Camaro and several Hummers appear in the film. But the 1983 Ford LTD Victoria Crown, the Fifth Avenue from 1984 Chrysler and the classic Mercedes Benz W126 are considered to be the most special in its sequel.

read more

1984 Wonder Women’s Chrysler Fifth Avenue

Chrysler Fifth Avenue is a symbol of the past. In Wonder Woman 1984, the character Cal Call can be seen getting out of a car during the arrival of an exhibition event.

Despite being 5.25 meters long, this model was the smallest on Fifth Avenue. The 1984 Classic is powered by a powerful 5.2 LV8 engine. It was able to go from 0 to 100km / h in 13 seconds. At 168km / h, the Chrysler’s top speed is not exactly impressive, but it does not have to be a luxury sedan of its size.

Fifth Avenue 1984 is the latest Chrysler model with rear wheel drive and V8 before the Chrysler 300 was updated in 2005.

Mercedes Benz W126

Next up is the Mercedes Benz W126, which appears in the middle of the chaos when Diana and Steve go to Pennsylvania. Mercedes stands out in the series of standard cars and a Hummer. Powered by a 3.0-liter in-line OM617 five-cylinder engine, the W126 was an efficient performance beacon.

With sleek and super comfortable interiors, the W126 was one of the most luxurious vehicles of its time. The driver’s airbags and ABS (anti-lock braking system) have already ensured the safety of the characters.

The Wonder Woman’s classic Mercedes-Benz also features a fully automatic temperature control system that is powered by an internal sensor.

The W126 with transmission technology showed impressive acceleration. It was able to go from 0 to 100km / h in just 8 seconds and went at 210km / h.

Diana and Steve travel to Pennsylvania on a Mercedes W126

1983 Ford LTD Victoria Crown

Wonder Woman In 1984, there is a commotion in a mall and the police are called. What happens next? Agents come in one of the iconic models of the 1980s: Ford LTD Victoria Crown 1983.

The Ford Classic has dominated the United States Police Navy for more than three decades. Wonder Woman 1984 Ford LTD Victoria crowns are scaled versions of their predecessors from the 1970s.

As a result, the 1983 Victoria crown was significantly lighter than previous generation models – about 200 pounds lighter – while maintaining adequate interior space.

The Ford LTV has a top speed of 250 km / h at the Victoria Crown.

According to the Hotcors portal, The cars used the “Panther” platform and were praised by experts for their strength and durability. At the center of the model was the 5.8-liter Windsor V8 engine.

In addition to impressive aerodynamics, Ford carried electric windows, tilting steering and automatic headlights. In terms of acceleration, the LTD Victoria Crown 1983 can go from 0 to 100km / h in just 13 seconds, with a top speed of over 250km / h.