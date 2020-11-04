Mega Millions Lottery: Did you win the $129 million Mega Millions lottery on Tuesday? Result, winning number (November 3, 2020)

that much Mega million Tuesday’s jackpot luck Withdrawals have increased to around $129 million with cash options of $99.5 million.

The numbers are 7, 31, 44, 45, 55. The lottery Mega Ball was 19, and the Megaplier was 3x.

No one in the country hit the $18 million jackpot on Friday. Tickets sold in Michigan matched 5 numbers, not the Mega Ball, and since the buyer spent an extra $1 on the Mega Flyer option, it’s worth $2 million instead of the regular $1 million.

on New Jersey, State Lottery officials said they bought a $10,00 ticket from QuickChek on Ernston Road in the Parlin section of Sayreville.

Friday’s winning number did : 14, 19, 34, 39 and 59. The lottery mega ball 11, Mega flyer Twice.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each and must be purchased by 10:45 PM on the day of the draw in New Jersey. The odds of a ticket hitting the jackpot by matching 5 numbers and Mega Ball is 302,575,350 to 1. Players get 1 out of 12,607,306 shots to win a second prize of at least $1 million by matching 5 numbers.

Mega Millions run in 45 states, Washington, DC and the US Virgin Islands.

Lawrence’s New Jersey Lottery Office is open to the public by appointment. You can Still claim your winnings — For less than $599.50 — In person at any retailer.

Officials warn that payments may be temporarily delayed, but lottery tickets are also accepting mail claims. Winners are encouraged to photocopy the claim form and winning ticket for their records.

