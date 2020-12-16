Megan Markle adopted a ‘presidential and harmonious’ voice

Megan Markle is trying to make some of Michael Obama’s habits sound more ‘presidential and inspiring’ in the trailer for him, and Prince Harry’s new Spotify podcast, a behavioral expert said.
According to Judy James, an expert in the UK, the Duchess of Sussex often uses the same rhetorical technique when recording Prince Harry as a reminder of my first husband.
Meanwhile Prince Harry is ‘less confident’ than his ex-actress wife.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced yesterday that they will be producing and hosting their own shows as part of the newly created Archwell Audio – which begins with a ‘holiday special’ that will ‘elevate audiences around the world’.
Analyzing the trailer Daily Express, Judy Megan used ‘persuasive’ techniques to lead her husband, while switching to ‘more professional and semi-presidential childbirth’.
Judy said: ‘Megan shows a hint of her persuasive techniques with Harry.
After praising Prince Harry’s accent the Duchess appeared to be ‘almost pure’, while at the same time his voice became throaty.
Their trailer tells his wife with Duke, 36: ‘Ladies First’ before Megan says: ‘No you didn’t say this at first because I think it sounds good with your accent’.
Judy commented on the Queen’s grandson’s eloquence during the trailer: ‘Harry is a more hopeless speaker than Meghan in this audio clip[but] He is eager to get everything right for his wife. ‘
He points out that he stumbles verbally during his conversation, but his regressive tone suggests that the listener is getting a personal side to the king.
Megan, meanwhile, came across as ‘semi-president’ and ‘professional’, saying, according to the behavioral expert, the Duchess was proud of the speech techniques used by top figures such as Michael Obama and the Queen.
This comes after 39-year-old Megan told Royal Writer Angela Levine Tagradio on Monday that she was ‘somewhat supportive and very disciplined’ when praising the ‘quiet heroes’ of the corona virus infection in a clip recorded by CNN.
Judy noted that using the phrase ‘one of the things my husband and I always talked about’ was similar to the speeches made by Megan the former First Lady.
She said: ‘It’s a sudden departure from the informal, chatty flirtation, from a high-pitched tone, where Harry is referred to as “my husband” even though he has already introduced himself to her.
‘It contains the pronunciations of the phrase “my husband and I” which are often used by the Queen.’
State writer Angela Levine echoed a similar decision earlier this week, noting that body language and behaviorist Megan was the only one to notice the new ‘regal tone’.
Megan and Harry released the trailer for their new podcast last night. Image, transcript of Megan and Harry’s teaser for their project
He spoke to Docradio about Megan’s appearance on CNN on Monday, when the Duchess praised the ‘quiet heroes’ of the corona virus epidemics that supported the communities.
Angela said: ‘[Meghan] He wants to leave the royal family but tries to be very orderly. She is very polite, she talks to us, she is a little supportive. ‘
The commentator continued: ‘She always uses the word’ we ‘, the royal we say. Just because she knows everyone’s thinking means everyone has to agree with her. She has the right to say what she wants, of course, but it is her way of saying it. ‘
The Duchess appeared for the first time after revealing Megan’s appearance on CNN this summer.
Megan’s appearance on CNN on Monday as the Duchess praised the ‘quiet heroes’ of the corona virus epidemic that supported communities, film
He said in the clip: ‘We saw communities standing up and taking action. When the children’s lunch shows stopped, we saw our neighbors making sure those kids got the nutrition they needed. ‘
He said ‘we have shown as a community’ and ‘we have seen the power of the human spirit’ to provide the food needed by vulnerable people and ‘we have the power to remind someone else that there is hope’.
He did not address his own loss, but described how 2020 was a ‘globally challenging year for all’, before praising those who rose to the occasion and feeding hungry neighbors during difficult times.
Megan was speaking as part of the CNN Heroes series, which praises those who make a difference in communities.
‘It’s Very Good With Your Accent’: Prince Harry and Megan Markle Introduce Their New Archive Audio Podcast, which features ‘Stories of Hope and Compassion’, the first episode being a ‘Holiday Special’
The Spotify trailer featuring Sussex was released online this afternoon.
It opens with Harry saying to his wife: ‘Women first’ before Megan says: ‘No you didn’t say this first because I think it sounds good with your accent’.
The Duke of Sussex later says: ‘Archevel Audio’ and they say together: ‘Let’s do this’.
Then Prince Harry says: Before Megan says ‘Hi guys, I’m Harry’: ‘And I’m Megan’, both chose not to use their royal titles.
Then Megan says: ‘One of the things my husband and I always talked about was our interest in meeting people and listening to their stories. They usually provide an understanding of where they are coming from elsewhere. In a way, it reminds you of a story about yourself ‘.
Harry continues: ‘This is what this story is about. Present different perspectives and voices you have never heard before. Find out our general condition. Because change is really possible when it happens’.
The Duchess of Sussex says the podcasts ‘finding grace and compassion is something we’ve seen in some places this year’.
He adds: ‘It underscores everything you have here in Arkwell Audio – that’s why we are here’.
Their first show ‘Holiday Special’ this month will feature stories of hope and compassion from cheering guests in a way that celebrates the New Year. ‘
Both Harry and Megan echo the church bell before saying: ‘We can’t wait to share this with you, we’ll be out later this month’.
Megan says: ‘We’re talking about some memories that helped shape this year. We know this is a difficult one for everyone.
Touching on the epidemic, Harry says: ‘Many people have suffered so much this year, losing and experiencing a great deal of uncertainty, but it is worth noting that 2020 has connected us in ways we could never have imagined. Through the endless acts of mercy and kindness’.
Plugging in the Podcast Harry says: ‘So here’s what you need to do, tap follow now. Go ahead, go. Tap and follow, you will not miss that way, and you will be able to listen to new shows as soon as Archevel Audio drops.
Megan, who finished the trailer, says: ‘We are so excited. So just follow for free on Spotify. See you here soon ‘.
Harry signs with an American-sounding ‘Happy Holidays’, while Megan ends with a British ‘Cheers’.