Megan Markle wonders on CNN

“They made sure that those around them didn’t have to suffer in solitude,” he said on the show.

Speaking on the CNN Heroes special, the Duchess said, “In the face of this devastating reality, we have seen the power of the human spirit and the remarkable ways in which communities respond in challenging times.”

“We saw the good in people, our neighbors and the whole community, they say our neighbors will not stand when they are hungry,” he said.

For the past 14 years, CNN Heroes It honors everyday people who are committed to making the world a better place. Co-provider CNN’s Anderson Cooper And ABC’s Kelly Rippa, the annual CNN Heroes All-Star tribute, usually airs in front of a live audience, but this year, due to a corona virus infection, it was pre-recorded.

Other popular presenters include comedians Jim Cofigan and Patton Oswald, actresses Angela Bassett and Call Godot, and special guests Dr. Anthony Fucci and Chef Jose Andres.