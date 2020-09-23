Meghan Markle and Harry fight back against’hate’ and’negative’ while urging people to vote | Royal | news

Duke and Duchess appeared last night on the TIME 100 special hosted by American television broadcaster ABC. The show gave viewers insight into the people featured on this year’s famous TIME100 list, compiled by TIME every year to highlight influential figures.

Harry and Meghan both appeared on the air and had the opportunity to urge the public to vote ahead of the US elections in November this year. Meghan said: “Every four years we hear’this is the most important election in our lives’. “But this is. When we vote, our values ​​are exercised and our voices are heard.” Prince Harry added, according to People Magazine: “It’s important to reject hate speech, misinformation and online fraud as we approach this November.

“What we consume, what we are exposed to, what we engage online has a real impact on all of us.” The United States has less than two months of potential to vote for a new president or elect Donald Trump for four more years. Citizens will attend the poll on November 3. Joe Biden is a Democratic candidate to play against President Trump. Read: Queen with’Philip’ neck tattoo in controversial punk portrait-‘bad taste’

Last month, she starred as a special guest in a virtual discussion hosted by the United State of Women and When We All Vote. She told the audience that the election was “very close,” and added that “we all know what’s at stake this year.” Meghan said: “This week we are celebrating the 19th 100th anniversary of the Amendment. This, of course, gave women the right to vote, but not all women. Not particularly women of color. READ Actress Listened to claims ex-spouse Depp threatened to destroy her

“At this point, if we are not part of the solution, we are part of the problem. If you don’t go outside and vote, you’re a conspirator. If you are satisfied, you are a conspirator.” The When We All Vote organization was co-founded by former US First Lady Michelle Obama, but is not known to be partisan. Despite Meghan and Harry’s appearance on the TV TIME100 special, Sussexes wasn’t on the’Most Influential People’ list. However, the royal couple appeared in the past. The two were voted TIME Magazine’s 2018 Most Influential People.

People on this year’s list include American rapper Megan Thee Stallion, British actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and American health advisor Anthony Fauci. Meghan and Harry now live in the Santa Barbara area of ​​California, and were retired from the high ranking royal family this year. They are currently involved in making their own programs for Netflix and they recently signed a striking contract with the streaming service.