Jan 07, 2021 0 Comments
Meghan Markle and Harry to stay away from UK for months

PIt’s been a year since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made public the decision to leave the main core of British royalty, which was made official in March. Since then, the couple have lived in the United States with their one-year-old son Archie and have not returned to the home country of Queen Elizabeth II’s grandson.

The festivities were due to end with the royal family and extend their stay in England until mid-January, as Meghan had scheduled the trial of the affair with Associated Newspapers Ltd on January 11. However, lawyers for the former actress have requested that the trial be postponed and the request has been granted, and is now scheduled for the fall of this year.

In that sense, the Dukes of Sussex are not expected to return to the Queen’s cabinet any time soon. The monarch will thus remain more than a year without being in person with his great-grandson, who celebrates his second birthday in May.

Is this a good opportunity to meet again?

